San Francisco 49ers GM Provides Major Update on Mac Jones Trade Rumors

Mac Jones is without question one of the more competent backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and as we’ve seen on several occasions, that holds quite a bit of value.

However, Brock Purdy remains the 49ers‘ starter, and with the trade deadline set for Nov. 10, rumors have circulated about whether San Francisco would entertain a trade involving Jones. Those rumors have gained attention as injuries continue to affect quarterback rooms around the league.

On Thursday, during his weekly appearance on KNBR, 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed whether the team would consider trading Jones.

Lynch Gives Major Update on Jones Trade Rumors

Jones has quickly become a fan favorite in San Francisco thanks to his personality and the way he steps up whenever the team calls on him.

The 49ers share that enthusiasm, and Lynch made it clear the team would need a “really motivated” offer to consider moving Jones before Tuesday’s deadline.

“We’d have to be really motivated to move Mac [Jones], a situation where it makes too much sense….But we’re very comfortable with keeping Mac,” Lynch said.

GM John Lynch on Mac Jones: “We’d have to be really motivated to move Mac (Jones), a situation where it makes too much sense….But we’re very comfortable with keeping Mac.” Via: @KNBR https://t.co/J80Xbl9FU7 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 5, 2026

Jones’ Time With 49ers

Trading a player like Jones would leave the 49ers fairly vulnerable if something happened to Purdy. Jones has shown he can run head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system and, more importantly, lead the team to wins.

He started eight games for San Francisco last season and went 5-3 during that stretch. He completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Jones began his career with the New England Patriots, who drafted him out of Alabama with the 15th overall pick. He led the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie, but his next two seasons took a downturn.