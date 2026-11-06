49ers GM Raises Concern Over Injury Update on WR Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-1 entering Week 9 of the NFL season as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, they’re expected to be without both veteran wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans, which certainly limits the options available to quarterback Brock Purdy in the WR room.

Evans is dealing with tendinitis in his Achilles, which flared up during the 49ers’ Week 6 Monday night win over the Washington Commanders.

And based on 49ers general manager John Lynch’s comments, Evans could remain sidelined for an extended period.

Lynch Gives Injury Update on Evans

This week, Lynch appeared on KNBR and revealed that Evans likely wouldn’t play Sunday.

But Lynch went further, making it clear that the team doesn’t want to risk the injury flaring up again. He cited Christian McCaffrey’s history with tendinitis, which kept him off the field for an extended period.

“What we’re really trying to do there, he’s got that tendonitis that flared up, and I think you learn from the history,” Lynch said on Thursday. “Christian had this situation, and every player is different, every situation is different, but you don’t want it to become something that really lingers. So we’re trying to knock it out such that when he comes back, we give him the best chance to stay back.”

Evans’ Injury Raises Concern

Many fans interpreted Lynch’s comments to mean that Evans could remain sidelined much longer than initially expected following the updates that surfaced during the bye week.

Jeff Mueller, an injury analyst for Fantasy Points, also reacted to Lynch’s comments Friday, writing, “49ers might be without Mike Evans for a while.. I’ll get people asking me when I think he’ll return. I truly don’t know. It all depends on how irritable his Achilles is and how long it takes to calm it down + expected ramp up progressions in practice without setbacks.”

49ers might be without Mike Evans for a while.. I’ll get people asking me when I think he’ll return. I truly don’t know.

It all depends on how irritable his Achilles is and how long it takes to calm it down + expected ramp up progressions in practice without setbacks. — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 6, 2026

“If that’s the case, then get to trading,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Sounds like John should do his job then and make a trade.”

Another person wrote, “Well the John better get on the horn and get a WR.”

“If John doesn’t make a serious move it will be a clear implication that they don’t wanna win this year,” another fan commented.