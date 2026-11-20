The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL this season.

Even so, they’re 8-1 and have the best record in the NFC. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has gotten plenty of credit for that, and rightfully so. However, the man who built the roster is getting his due too.

General manager John Lynch has always built competitive rosters, and now he’s getting his flowers from his fellow colleagues.

John Lynch Named Midseason Executive of the Year

Lynch was named the midseason Executive of the Year in Albert Breer’s annual midseason awards for Sports Illustrated.

Breer surveyed 27 executives for the poll, which included GMs, assistant GMs, player personnel VPs and directors, and pro scouting directors.

Lynch received the most votes (5), while Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane, Jacksonville Jaguars GM James Gladstone, and Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles got four votes each.

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin got three. Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry, Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, and Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach got two each.

“Lynch deserves credit, too, for the influx of young role players filling out the lineup around those aging stars in San Francisco,” Breer wrote. “As the votes show, this was a competitive race, with the voters voting on their peers. Beane gets points for acquiring DJ Moore and reworking the defense to fit a totally different scheme (and the defense is now coming along). “Gladstone’s work pulling every lever—particularly with trades for guys like Jakobi Meyers, Travis Hunter (in the draft), Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis—is noted. And both Poles and Tobin have done good work in building solid defenses to complement explosive offenses over the past year. “Meanwhile, Berry, Schneider and Veach have drafted really well of late—which is to say this race should be one right to the finish. (Just as a note, we did have one abstention on this one, too.)”

Because the award was voted on by 15 of his fellow GMs, Lynch’s honor carries a little more weight.

Why John Lynch’s Moves Have Paid Off for the 49ers

Lynch went back into win-now mode this offseason after the 49ers’ 12-5 finish in 2025.

He kicked things off by signing wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal worth up to $60.4 million.He also traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and brought back linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

But the depth is where Lynch has really earned his paycheck.

Fourth-round defensive tackle Gracen Halton, fifth-round linebacker Jaden Dugger, and third-round running back Kaelon Black have all stepped into key roles as rookies. Earlier mid-round finds like Upton Stout, Malik Mustapha, and Dominick Puni have all produced at a high level.

That depth has been tested, too. Starting receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall have played a combined 21 snaps this season, all of them by Stribling in the season opener. Pearsall went on season-ending injured reserve on Aug. 1, the same day the 49ers signed Deebo Samuel. Defensive end Nick Bosa has also missed five games.

Lynch didn’t stand pat at the deadline either.

He sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, bringing the 49ers’ former first-round pick back to San Francisco. Then he sent a 2027 sixth-rounder back to Indianapolis for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Before the Allen trade, the 49ers had played two straight games without Evans, Stribling, and Samuel — the top three receivers on their depth chart to start the season. Allen made an instant impact, catching four passes for 53 yards in the first half of the 49ers’ 46-40 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.