San Francisco 49ers wideout Mike Evans is listed as questionable for the Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 22 in Mexico City. As a result, it will be interesting to see if the Niners roll the dice and have Evans out on the field against a team that looks to be challenging them for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

So, this is an important game for the 49ers to maintain their No. 1 seed advantage in the conference. The question is whether it’s worth having Evans play in this game and cause any issues with his Achilles tendinitis.

The 49ers will determine Evans’ status for the game in Mexico City after a walkthrough on the morning of Nov. 21. For KNBR’s Larry Krueger, he doesn’t believe that the Niners should take that risk given how important Evans is to their offense.

“I personally don’t want to see Evans play right now because there’s no need to, and I don’t want to see him risk it,” Krueger said in a Nov. 20 video on his YouTube channel. “Obviously, he’s a football player. He’s paid to play football, and this is a big game. This is a game that could kind of lock up the NFC.

“So, I do understand why the Niners would want to get him back out there, and I understand why he wants to get back out there. I just think he’s so vitally important that I wouldn’t want to put him out there right now when you have a multiple-game lead.”

Why 49ers Could Decide to Play Mike Evans Against Vikings

Krueger did go into detail as to why the Niners would want Evans for this game, as a loss would make the 49ers 8-2 and have a logjam of teams with the same record fighting for that No. 1 seed in the conference.

“If you really look at the schedule, if they lose this game, potentially you could have four teams at 8-2, with Seattle looming,” Krueger added. “That’s a bad situation. So, you want to get this win. I do understand the idea of going with Evans if he’s ready to go. My question is, is he ready to go?

“I don’t know if we’re going to see Evans or not, but I understand why they would put him out there. I wouldn’t want to put him out there, not because I don’t care about this game, but because I think that Evans in the playoffs is an essential element if the Niners are going to win this whole damn thing.”

Brock Purdy on Facing Minnesota Vikings Defense in Week 11

Meanwhile, 49ers QB Brock Purdy spoke with reporters recently and shared his thoughts on the Vikings’ defense, who are coming off recording eight sacks and four takeaways in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

“We played them the year before and stuff, so we knew going into that game, just his style of play calling and how they played and everything,” Purdy told reporters on Nov. 19. “But it’s an unorthodox defense that’s pretty tough. Every week is tough, for sure.

“It’s the NFL, but just the way he calls plays makes you be on top of your stuff when it comes to his pressures and being smart with the ball. He brings guys from every which way and stuff.”