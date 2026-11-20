Plenty of people thought the San Francisco 49ers reached when they took running back Kaelon Black in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ten games into his rookie season, the 49ers look smart for trusting their own evaluation.

Black has become the backup to Christian McCaffrey and has made the most of his carries in that role. Now he’s getting compared to one of the most physical running backs of his generation, and the comparison is coming from his own locker room.

Kaelon Black the 49ers’ Own Version of ‘Beast Mode’

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, who goes against Black every day in practice, compared the rookie to former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch.

“It’s like Marshawn Lynch out there just running through cats for a touchdown,” Warner said. “It’s pretty impressive for a rookie.”

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak agreed with Warner’s assessment.

“Marshawn is a good comparison,” Kubiak said. “Just the physicality, and the way he runs is kind of his mindset.”

Kubiak even admitted that Black’s explosiveness was what initially drew the team to him during the draft process.

“Kaelon, to me, he had a great burst through the hole,” Kubiak said. “He had a great burst through the line of scrimmage. He was an explosive, quick guy who had a burst and he was physical and we loved how he played, and… that’s why he’s here.”

That’s some lofty company. Lynch, a five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, earned the nickname “Beast Mode” for his ability to break tackles and run over defenders with his punishing running style.

He ran for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns over 12 seasons. And 49ers fans remember him well. The Oakland native had several 100-yard rushing games against San Francisco during his Seahawks days.

Kubiak has been saying this kind of thing about Black since the preseason. Back in August, he said Black is “a guy who you don’t have to block it perfect every time,” because Black will “muscle his way through for five, six yards.”

Kaelon Black’s Role Keeps Growing for the 49ers

Black’s best moment so far came in Sunday’s 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He finished with 11 carries for 53 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown where he fought through several Cowboys defenders before getting to the end zone.

“KB brought it more, and then to finish it on the corner was such an impressive run,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

It was the second touchdown of Black’s career. And he’s been heating up lately, averaging 11.3 carries and 62 rushing yards per game over his last three games. That stretch includes a season-high 70 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he outgained McCaffrey on the ground.

That’s exactly what the 49ers had in mind when they took him 90th overall. Shanahan said the 49ers graded Black as the second-best running back in the draft class, behind only Jeremiyah Love, who went third overall.

Not everyone agreed. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had Black as the 12th-best running back in the class.

Black’s next chance to live up to the comparison comes Sunday night, when the 8-1 49ers face the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.