The San Francisco 49ers have the best record in the NFC (8-1), despite their wide receiver room being a revolving door of third- and fourth-string options for most of the season.

However, they finally have a full set of receivers.

On Thursday, wide receivers Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and Keenan Allen practiced together for the first time at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. San Francisco is holding three days of practice at 7,200 feet to get ready for the thin air in Mexico City, where it faces the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) on Sunday night.

49ers’ Receiver Room is Finally (Mostly) Healthy

Thursday was the first time the 49ers could put their top three receivers on the field together at the same time. Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is still a few weeks away from returning and former first-round pick Rickey Pearsall is on season-ending IR.

The 49ers, who ​​have the NFL’s second-best scoring offense, will need all three players in Week 11. The Vikings, who allow the second-fewest yards per game (273.3), have the league’s best scoring defense (14 points allowed per game).

Minnesota has also surrendered the fewest touchdown passes (6), leads the league in sacks (37), has the fourth-most interceptions (10), and allows the lowest passer rating against (69.5) in the NFL.

Evans was limited in his first practice since Achilles tendinitis forced him out of the 49ers’ Oct. 19 win over the Washington Commanders. Samuel came back from a hamstring injury he suffered on Oct. 11 in Sunday’s 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. And Allen didn’t even join the team until the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Samuel made an impact in his return right away. The 30-year-old finished with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. He added three carries for 78 yards and another score, including a 70-yard touchdown on a reverse.

Allen, whom San Francisco acquired from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 sixth-round pick, didn’t need much time to get comfortable either. Just five days after the trade, the six-time Pro Bowler caught five passes for 61 yards in his 49ers debut.

“I thought he did a hell of a job,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the win.

Tight end George Kittle is enjoying having so much experience in the receiver room.

“It’s fun to have veteran guys in the room who want to win football games, and still have a lot of gas in the tank,” Kittle said.

Mike Evans Could Return vs. Vikings

The biggest question now is whether Evans will actually play on Sunday. The 33-year-old has missed three straight games because the team has been careful with his recovery.

Before the injury, Evans had 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games. That includes three catches for 94 yards in the first half against Washington before he left.

Quarterback Brock Purdy liked what he saw from his top weapon on Thursday.

“I thought he looked great,” Purdy said after practice. “Looked just like good ol’ Mike from what I’ve been throwing to him all year.”

Purdy added that he was “extremely encouraged by it” and planned to go back and watch the film.

Left tackle Trent Williams was happy to see Evans back too.

“Good to see him out there,” Williams said. “Good to see him moving around. It’s always good to have Mike back.”

The 49ers won’t give Evans a game designation until Friday. But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco posted on X that it’s “now looking like a decent chance” Evans will be available against the Vikings.

Kickoff at Estadio Banorte is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC.