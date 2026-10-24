49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Drops Honest Quote on Bijan Robinson Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers are playing as well as any team in the country entering their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Atlanta, on the other hand, has lost two games in a row and sits at 2-4, making a win much-needed on Sunday.

To get that win, the Falcons will need to get star running back Bijan Robinson going early and often. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that containing Robinson will be a challenge for San Francisco’s defense.

Shanahan Drops Honest Quote on Robinson

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Shanahan sat down with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on 49ers Game Plan and explained why Robinson is so difficult to contain.

“You can’t mess up one play because if you give him a lane, he’s gone,” Shanahan said. “It’s not just a first down, it’s a touchdown. No one’s got the burst and the speed that he has, and it’s really extremely unique in the run game or the pass game. There’s no difference. So you need 11 guys getting to the ball. You need everyone swarming.”

Kyle Shanahan told @MaioccoNBCS what makes facing Falcons star Bijan Robinson so difficult. Catch the full interview tonight on “49ers Game Plan,” airing at 11:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area https://t.co/5doeqXBrOr — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 24, 2026

Robinson’s 2026 Season

Despite Atlanta’s slow start, Robinson is having a strong 2026 campaign in his fourth NFL season.

He enters Sunday with 111 carries for 641 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, along with 20 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown.

49ers Will Miss Key Players Against Falcons

Atlanta could take advantage of San Francisco’s injury problems on Sunday, as the 49ers will be without several key players.

The 49ers won’t have veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel or pass rusher Nick Bosa, who many expected to return this week. Several other players on both sides of the ball will also miss the game.