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49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Makes Strong Brock Purdy Statement After Raiders Win

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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers were back in action Sunday after their Week 8 bye, and they didn’t miss a beat.

Despite several injuries to their wide receiver corps, the 49ers had no problems offensively and beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17. Quarterback Brock Purdy led the way, while the defense forced several key turnovers, including multiple takeaways in the second half.

Purdy finished 17-for-25, throwing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed seven times for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Shanahan Makes Strong Statement on Purdy

During the game, Purdy threw his 100th career touchdown pass. He’s now in his fifth season with the 49ers.

Following the win, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed Purdy’s milestone and reflected on the quarterback’s growth since San Francisco selected him with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. That selection earned Purdy the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant.”

“Yeah, it’s been amazing. Just since the first game he got in there,” Shanahan said. “That’s why I struggle at the beginning of the year when everyone’s asking me can I believe how good he’s playing and how much better he’s improved because he was so good off the bench versus Miami in his first game and the second week… taking us to the NFC Championship as a rookie and I think his second year took us to the Super Bowl maybe. So Brock’s been the man since he’s come in and it’s pretty unbelievable deal considering where he was drafted, how he started… very fortunate to have Brock.”

Purdy’s 2026 MVP Campaign

While there’s still a long way to go, Purdy is without question among the handful of players firmly in the MVP conversation this season.

He’s led the 49ers to a 7-1 record and the top spot in the NFC West. Individually, he’s completing 69.1% of his passes for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He’s also remained elusive with his legs, rushing for 201 yards and two scores.

Fans will get to see the 49ers back in action next Sunday when they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Makes Strong Brock Purdy Statement After Raiders Win

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