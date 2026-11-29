The San Francisco 49ers (9-1) are gearing up for a massive divisional showdown Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) at Levi’s Stadium.

After the 49ers won the first matchup 32-29 in Week 5, this one will look a little different.

Brock Purdy won’t start at quarterback for San Francisco as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Instead, Mac Jones will step in. He has plenty of starting experience throughout his career.

Adam Schefter Gives Injury Update on Mike Evans

Another 49ers star who entered the weekend with some uncertainty was veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who continues to deal with Achilles tendinitis.

Evans carried a questionable tag into Sunday, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided the news that everyone in San Francisco wanted to hear.

The 33-year-old will play his second straight game Sunday after missing three games with an injury.

“49ers WR Mike Evans, listed as questionable for today’s game vs. the Seahawks due to his Achilles injury, is expected to play,” Schefter posted on X.

49ers WR Mike Evans, listed as questionable for today’s game vs. the Seahawks due to his Achilles injury, is expected to play. https://t.co/qxswLWct2J — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2026

Evans’ 2026 Season With 49ers

In his 13th NFL season and first with the 49ers, Evans has been Purdy’s top target on the outside whenever he’s been healthy enough to play. He continues to find ways to produce year after year.

Evans has recorded 33 catches, 529 receiving yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

In the teams’ last meeting against Seattle, Evans had a huge game, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

That said, we haven’t seen Evans play with Jones at quarterback yet. That’s something to keep an eye on Sunday, especially with the Seahawks entering the game in a must-win situation as they trail the 49ers by three games in the division race.