The San Francisco 49ers own the NFC’s best record at 9-1 after a 35-10 rout of the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City last Sunday.

And they’re in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed.

However, the injuries are starting to pile up ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the division rival Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out with an ankle injury, so Mac Jones will get the start. Right tackle Colton McKivitz is also lost for the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

That forced the 49ers’ hand on Saturday — and it cost them a linebacker who was one of their most productive defenders just a season ago.

49ers Waive Tatum Bethune to Make Room for Austen Pleasants

The 49ers announced they’ve activated offensive lineman Austen Pleasants off injured reserve and waived linebacker Tatum Bethune.

“The #49ers waived Tatum Bethune and activated OL Austen Pleasants from IR,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows posted on X. “Pleasants will serve as the team’s swing tackle. Bethune, who played 499 defensive snaps last season, has played just 7 this season. A team in need of a MLB could snap him up.”

That’s quite the fall for a player who was thrust into the starting lineup last season and performed quite well.

Bethune, a 2024 seventh-round pick (251st overall) out of Florida State, took over at middle linebacker after All-Pro Fred Warner suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. And he made the most of it.

The 25-year-old reached double digits in tackles six times, including five straight games before an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals in November. He finished with 91 tackles, one sack, and four tackles for loss in 14 games (eight starts), second on the team behind only Dee Winters (101).

But a groin injury in the regular-season finale against Seattle landed him on injured reserve, and he missed San Francisco’s entire playoff run.

Why the 49ers Moved On From Tatum Bethune

The simple answer is that San Francisco’s linebacker room looks a lot different this year.

Warner is back healthy, and the 49ers brought back Dre Greenlaw this offseason. Because of that, Bethune was active for just three of the 49ers’ first 10 games.

Greenlaw missed the Vikings game with a back injury, but Saturday’s move suggests he’ll be good to go against Seattle.

Meanwhile, the 49ers needed another body on the offensive line. Pleasants will back up Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and Vederian Lowe, who has taken over at right tackle for McKivitz. He saw time at left guard in training camp, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team needs him at tackle now.

It’s a familiar role for the 29-year-old Pleasants, who appeared in 15 games (one start) as San Francisco’s backup tackle in 2025.

As for Bethune, he’s now subject to waivers, which gives every other team in the league a chance to put in a claim. Considering what he did in his eight starts last season, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if a linebacker-needy team took a flier on him.

If he goes unclaimed, Bethune could land on San Francisco’s practice squad.