The Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl title defense has hit a few bumps. And at 6-4, they’re three games behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

But Jaxon Smith-Njigba hasn’t been the problem.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year leads the NFL in catches (79), receiving yards (1,207), and touchdowns (10) heading into Sunday’s showdown with the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

His 120.7 yards per game have him on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record. However, one sports doctor thinks JSN might not be 100% for the rematch.

Sports Doctor Spots Concerning Detail With Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Sports doctor Maddox McCloud shared a video of Smith-Njigba walking and pointed out what he believes to be a sign the star wideout is nursing an injury.

“There appears to be a subtle antalgic gait pattern in this video of Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” McCloud posted on X. “An antalgic gait is a pain-avoidance walking pattern, typically characterized by reduced time spent bearing weight on the affected limb.

“Not speculating on anything regarding his current health or injury status — simply an observation. Of note, JSN has dealt with an ankle issue throughout the season, but it certainly hasn’t slowed down his production on the field.”

In other words, it looks like Smith-Njigba could be favoring one leg to avoid pain.

And McCloud wasn’t the only sports doctor who noticed.

“I’ve seen the ‘that’s just how he walks’ posts on various players,” Jeff Mueller noted. “This is not how Jaxon Smith-Njigba walks. Good spot by Maddox. Hopefully he’s able to gut through it for tomorrow (but not too, too much.. go 49ers!)”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Cleared to Play vs. 49ers

There’s no doubt Smith-Njigba will suit up against San Francisco.

He popped up on the Seahawks’ injury report with an ankle issue on Wednesday, Nov. 25 — the first time in six weeks he’d been listed for an injury rather than a rest day. He was limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

But he was removed from the final injury report. 93.3 KJR’s Gregg Bell reported that everyone on the active roster other than guard Quenton Nelson (knee), right tackle Abe Lucas (ankle), and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (toe) is a full go.

That list includes Smith-Njigba and quarterback Sam Darnold (quad, ribs), who is returning from injury.

This isn’t the first time JSN’s ankle has been an issue. Smith-Njigba aggravated it in the first half of Seattle’s 32-29 loss to the 49ers on Oct. 11 and had it heavily taped, but he stayed in the game.

He was listed as limited on the injury report heading into Seattle’s Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos too.

And as McCloud noted, none of it has slowed him down. Still, the 49ers have already beaten Seattle once this season, and the Seahawks can’t afford to have their best player at anything less than 100% for the rematch.