The San Francisco 49ers are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their huge Week 12 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. For the first time this season, though, the Niners will take the field without their star quarterback, Brock Purdy, as he suffered an ankle injury in Week 11 that is going to force him to miss this game.

Purdy has been a leading MVP candidate for the 49ers this season, so being without him for a clash against the Seahawks and their deadly defense is a big blow. The hope for San Francisco is that this would only be a one-game absence for Purdy, but it now sounds like he isn’t a sure thing to play in Week 13 either.

Brock Purdy ‘Not Guaranteed’ to Be Ready for 49ers’ Week 13 Action

For as good as Purdy has been to begin his NFL career, he has taken his game to another level so far this season. In 2023, Purdy earned a Pro Bowl selection and a fourth-place finish in the MVP race, but this year, he may already be a shoo-in for Pro Bowl honors and his first All-Pro selection, with an MVP Award not out of the question either.

Through 10 games, Purdy has been outrageously efficient for San Francisco. He’s completing a career-high 71% of his passes for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also leading the league in a handful of other categories, such as passer rating (118.2), quarterback rating (84.5), success rate (57.9%), and yards gained per pass attempt (9.0).

Even with guys rotating in and out of the lineup due to the Niners’ continued injury woes, Purdy has remained dominant. Now, the injury bug has caught up to him, as he won’t be able to play against the Seahawks. Things could be even worse than initially expected here, though, as NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN recently admitted that Purdy may have to miss another game beyond this one for San Francisco.

“He is not guaranteed to make it back for next week’s game with the Giants,” Schefter said of Purdy on “Sunday NFL Countdown.” “They won’t know whether he can play until this week at practice. They’re hoping he can.”

49ers May Have to Overcome Multi-Game Brock Purdy Injury Absence

Getty San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy will miss Sunday’s game vs the Seahawks

Purdy has been so integral to the 49ers’ success this season that being without him for even one game is a major loss. If he has to miss time beyond this contest, it’s fair to wonder if San Fran could be in trouble. The good news is that it has built up a solid lead in the NFC West division, but all it takes is one loss for things to quickly change.

The Niners have a proven backup they can turn to in Mac Jones with Purdy out, and while he isn’t the same caliber of player, we saw last season that the former first-round pick is capable of leading this team to big wins. Ideally, Purdy will be back in Week 13, but for now, all San Francisco can focus on is finding a way to beat Seattle when these two teams meet up at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.