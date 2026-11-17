San Francisco 49ers‘ Nick Bosa hasn’t been the monster on their defensive line to be hounding the opposing QB. Moreover, if Bosa isn’t going to be producing at a level that the Niners are paying him for, the question is whether his future in San Francisco could be uncertain.

This season so far, Bosa has played 172 total snaps on defense for the 49ers, leading to a 71.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran edge rusher has recorded 11 total pressures, zero sacks, 10 hurries, six stops, six solo tackles, and one QB hit.

As a result, Mark Willard of 95.7 The Game sees two potential outcomes for Bosa if he continues to provide this level of production.

“I don’t think Nick is as much of a concern as a lot of people are feeling today,” Willard said in a Nov. 16 video from 95.7 The Game. “What I’m doing is recalibrating what I sort of expect from Nick Bosa on a game-in and game-out basis, and it’s not even so much that this was only his second game back.

“I think that we will probably get to a point next year where Nick Bosa either should be cut or restructured. I don’t think he is a $35 million player. He is not the player he used to be, and he shouldn’t be. He’s had three torn ACLs, and it sucks, and it’s a bummer.”

Why Nick Bosa Might Not Be Producing at Elite Level

While Bosa isn’t racking up sacks and pressures that many would expect from him, Willard notes that the 49ers edge rusher is being double-teamed, given that he’s the Niners’ only pass rusher who would concern the opposing team.

“I also think we’ve got to at least meet the analytics people halfway and notice that he’s being doubled, he’s being chipped, and apparently he’s winning on the pass-rush win rate, and he did pressure Dak [Prescott] into what should have been a pick yesterday, and Dre Greenlaw didn’t catch it,” Willard added.

“How would we feel today if Dre Greenlaw had caught that? I think there are things like that too. Nick is now good, not great. That’s the way I would say it, and he’s probably better than it looks on TV.”

DeForest Buckner on 49ers Defensive Peformance in Week 10

Despite getting the win over the Dallas Cowboys and moving to 8-1, 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was candid with the self-criticism of the defense, understanding that the unit didn’t play at the level that they likely expect from themselves.

“Not every win is going to be perfect, and we found a way to win [against Dallas],” Buckner told reporters on Nov. 15. “The offense, we had to lean on the offense heavily; we needed 46 to win the game, and they put up 46… We just got to execute all four quarters, though.

“We didn’t do that, and we know that’s why the win feels kind of like a loss to a bunch of us [and] we just got to continue to get better. It’s not the lack of locking in. I feel like guys are like that. It’s just executing each and every play to the best of our abilities, and we’re not doing that on a consistent basis.”