Whatever fine the NFL might impose on San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha for his beautifully executed hit on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in Sunday’s 46-40 Week 10 win, it will be too much.

That’s because you can’t hit anyone harder — or better — than Mustapha did to Lamb, even though he drew a 15-yard penalty that could draw his second NFL fine this season.

“Flawless hit from Malik Mustapha,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Kept his facemask up and delivered the shot to the body of CeeDee Lamb. 15-yard penalty … If we don’t reward defenders for these hits by holstering the flag, we have no ability to litigate unsafe hits out of the game.”

“Awful call,” former NFL defensive back and Super Bowl champion Jason McCourtny wrote on his official X account. “This is a textbook hit of delivering a blow in the strike zone exactly how it’s taught!”

NFL Can Correct Mistake With Mustapha

Even though Mustapha was flagged for the hit, the NFL can avoid doubling down on its mistake by not doling out a fine.

Mustapha’s already been dinged by the NFL GameDay Accountability team once this season — he was fined $6,998 for a hit on a defenseless player against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

Mustapha Avoided Fine for Hit on Stefon Diggs

One thing getting lost in all of this is that Mustapha is becoming one of the NFL’s most feared hitters in 2026, and the sight of the 5-foot-10, 206-pound former Wake Forest star destroying ball carriers has become familiar.

One hit he didn’t wind up with a fine for, almost identical to the hit on Lamb, was on Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs in Week 6.

Mustapha’s hit on Diggs forced an incompletion on a 3rd-and-5 pass that would have been a first down. It also appeared to injure Diggs’ hand and didn’t draw a penalty.

“I think Mustapha got away with one right there,” MNF color commentator and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said during the broadcast.

“THIS IS AN AWFUL MISSED CALL BY THE REFS: 49ers safety Malik Mustapha delivered an illegal hit to the head and neck area of a Commanders WR Stefon Diggs, which according to the ESPN broadcast should have been a penalty,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “THIS COMPLETELY CHANGED THE DRIVE FROM 7 POINTS TO 3. Unbelievable.”