49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Singles Out Receiver After Falcons Loss

The San Francisco 49ers lost 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a game defined by turnovers, penalties, and an offense that could not overcome the absence of its top weapons. Four giveaways. Zero sacks. A 14-3 lead that disappeared in the second half.

Not much went right for San Francisco. But one player gave the coaching staff something to feel good about heading into the bye week.

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins was one of the few 49ers who consistently made plays in a game where production from the receiver position was hard to find. After the loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan made a point to single him out.

What Shanahan Said

“I thought he had stepped up and made some big plays,” Shanahan said. “He’s been playing really well these past three weeks.”

The 49ers played Sunday without Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, and De’Zhaun Stribling. Christian Kirk was activated from injured reserve on Saturday but was targeted just once. Brandin Cooks finished with one catch for 13 yards on three targets and committed a false start on a critical late-game possession.

Watkins was the receiver who showed up. He finished with three catches for 56 yards and nearly added a touchdown in the fourth quarter. What would have been a 23-yard scoring grab was overturned after a lengthy review when officials ruled the ball came loose as Watkins hit the ground.

What It Means Heading Into the 49ers Bye

The bye week gives the 49ers time to get healthier. Evans, Samuel, and Robinson could all return for Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. When those players come back, the receiver room will look dramatically different than it did Sunday.

The question for Watkins is whether his recent play earns him a role even when the roster is closer to full strength. Shanahan’s public praise suggests he has made an impression. Three weeks of consistent performance in the middle of an injury crisis is the kind of audition that can change a player’s standing within an organization.

Final Word for the 49ers

The loss to Atlanta stung. The turnovers, the penalties, the missed extra point. There was plenty to correct heading into the break.

But Watkins gave the 49ers something they needed. A young receiver who competed, made plays, and showed he belongs. Shanahan noticed. Three weeks of growth in the middle of a difficult stretch is not nothing.

When the roster gets healthy, Watkins has earned the right to still be part of the conversation.