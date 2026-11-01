San Francisco 49ers Learn Colts’ Asking Price for Potential Josh Downs Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have already made one blockbuster move ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

They acquired star interior pass rusher DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

However, San Francisco might not be done just yet, as several reports have linked the team to potential wide receiver additions while other teams consider trading players at the position.

One of those names is another Colts player, Josh Downs, who requested a trade this week as Indianapolis seemingly begins a fire sale while looking toward a potential rebuild.

49ers Learn Colts’ Asking Price for Downs

In his fourth NFL season, Downs continues to improve and has established himself as a valuable asset.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts are seeking a third-round pick for Downs. While the 49ers could offer that and bring in a young, ascending wide receiver to bolster their offense, the question is whether general manager John Lynch would be willing to part with another mid-round pick after already giving up his fourth-round selection.

Schefter: Colts seeking 3rd-round pick for Josh Downs. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 1, 2026

Other wide receivers expected to be available include Brian Thomas Jr., Calvin Ridley, Hollywood Brown, Jerry Jeudy and a familiar name for the 49ers in Jauan Jennings.

Downs’ 2026 Season With Colts

Downs has started five of the seven games the Colts have played this season, hauling in 26 receptions on 46 targets.

He has yet to find the end zone but has recorded 307 receiving yards, averaging 11.8 yards per reception and 43.9 yards per game. Since Alec Pierce went down with an injury, Downs has attracted much of the attention on the outside.

Joining a 49ers offense that already features Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle would give Downs plenty of opportunities to find favorable one-on-one matchups.