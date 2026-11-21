The San Francisco 49ers came away with a 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Nonetheless, to add to the misery of the Cowboys for losing this game, two players on the team were hit with fines when the NFL announced its financial punishments on Nov. 21 for the previous week.

For the Cowboys, their wide receiver duo, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, were hit with fines for their actions in the loss to the Niners. Pickens received the lighter of the two fines for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty due to taunting in the fourth quarter at the 4:16 minute mark of the game.

As a result, the league is fining the Dallas receiver $11,941 for his actions in the game against San Francisco. Meanwhile, Lamb was the other fine, and his was a steeper punishment.

Lamb was fined due to an unnecessary roughness action in the second quarter at the 4:16 minute mark, in which he used his helmet on the play. As a result, the league is fining the wideout $23,882.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on 49ers Fans’ Takeover

Meanwhile, another of the storylines after this game was the number of 49ers fans who were able to get tickets for this contest, overtaking one of, if not the biggest, fan bases in the NFL: Cowboys fans.

During a Nov. 17 appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the high volume of 49ers fans at AT&T Stadium.

“I don’t know if you saw the price of those tickets that they were paying, but it was unbelievable,” Jones said. “I would say they were among the highest-priced tickets sold in the NFL this year. You add that to the fact that San Francisco has always had way above-average attendance at our away games here in Dallas. You add all that together, and that was not a shocker.

“The facts are, with the way we have the secondary market in tickets today, many of our fans out there, as a matter of fact, almost the entire stadium, have seat licenses. So they technically own those seats. For the most part, they are fans who have been out there for years and years. But a lot of times, our ticket holders will take two or three key games a year and sell those tickets.”

Niners Defense Will Have to Improve Ahead of Week 11

Despite getting the win and moving to 8-1, 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was candid with the self-criticism of the defense after the group gave up 40 points to the Cowboys, understanding that the unit didn’t play at the level that they likely expect from themselves.

“Not every win is going to be perfect, and we found a way to win [against Dallas],” Buckner told reporters on Nov. 15. “The offense, we had to lean on the offense heavily; we needed 46 to win the game, and they put up 46… We just got to execute all four quarters, though.

“We didn’t do that, and we know that’s why the win feels kind of like a loss to a bunch of us [and] we just got to continue to get better. It’s not the lack of locking in. I feel like guys are like that. It’s just executing each and every play to the best of our abilities, and we’re not doing that on a consistent basis.”