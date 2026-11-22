A flag, a roaring crowd and a linebacker running out of the tunnel. That is how Fred Warner introduced himself to Mexico City in 2022. Four years later, the San Francisco 49ers are back, and Warner says he still gets goosebumps when he sees that clip, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

The Moment Warner Can’t Forget

Warner carried the Mexican flag onto the field at Estadio Banorte, which was known as Estadio Azteca at the time. He was playing in the country where his grandfather was born. The video spread quickly.

Looking back, he says the moment grew into something much bigger than he realized as it happened.

“I don’t think I understood the magnitude of the moment,” Warner told Wagoner on Thursday. “Being in Mexico in front of the fans, really representing them and representing that part of me and my family was bigger than I even thought.”

Where Fred Warner Comes From

His story starts in San Marcos, California, about 50 miles from the border. His childhood home spoke Spanish. His mother’s side of the family is Mexican, and his father’s side is Panamanian.

His late grandfather, Juan Quiroz, was born in Jalisco, Mexico. Warner never met him, since he died when Warner’s mother, Laura, was young. That is part of why the 2022 game felt so personal for the family.

“I just got chills because it was just, to me, a big moment,” Laura Warner told Wagoner. “Because he was representing that heritage of our family in front of everyone.”

More Than Tackles and Interceptions

Warner has made clear that the field is only part of what he wants to do. He wants young Hispanic and Latino fans to see someone who looks like them playing at the highest level.

“If Fred’s doing it, then I have a chance to do it,” is how he described what he hopes they think. He added that being a role model is “more impactful than any sort of tackle or interception or anything I can do on the field.”

The league still has a long way to go. Before this season, 55 Latino and Hispanic players were on NFL teams, according to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. That number was 47 in 2025 and just 12 in 2021.

How Warner Played for the San Francisco 49ers Last Time in Mexico

He backed up the moment with his play. Warner had six tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in San Francisco’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21, 2022.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

This time, the opponent is the Minnesota Vikings, and the game is on Sunday Night Football. It is the 49ers’ third regular-season game in Mexico City, with the first coming in 2005.

Warner has already shown what this place means to him. Now he gets to add another chapter.