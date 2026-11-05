49ers’ Nick Bosa Drops Honest Quote After Unexpected Brandon Aiyuk News

The San Francisco 49ers got some fairly unexpected news this week when reports surfaced that Brandon Aiyuk, who has been away from the team since 2024 following a flurry of off-field issues, would attempt to make his return to the NFL and had hired agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Roughly 24 hours after that report, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that Aiyuk had submitted his reinstatement papers and would return to the 49ers’ facilities beginning Friday. The team will soon have to decide whether to release him, keep him under his current contract or trade him before Tuesday’s deadline.

Aiyuk was once viewed as a centerpiece of the 49ers’ offense, but he suffered a gruesome knee injury and then failed to follow the team’s rehabilitation rules. The 49ers responded by voiding roughly $27 million in guaranteed money on his contract, and the relationship fell apart from that point.

Nick Bosa Drops Honest Quote on Seeing Aiyuk Again

Several players spoke to the media on Wednesday, including pass rusher Nick Bosa, who’s attempting to return from injury this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bosa was asked what it would be like to see Aiyuk for the first time on Friday, and he gave one of the more honest responses to the question.

“Man, I don’t know. it’s not my place really,” Bosa said. “I’ll dap him up. No hard feelings between me and him.”

Nick Bosa on Brandon Aiyuk returning to the facility on Friday: “ Oh man. I don’t know. Not my place, really. I’ll dap him up. No hard feelings between me and him.” 😅 H/T @nwagoner https://t.co/au17eSJyJc — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 4, 2026

Other 49ers React to News

Two other players who faced questions about Aiyuk were running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Fred Warner. Both gave similar answers, making it clear that the situation isn’t their focus right now.

“I don’t make any of those decisions, so it’s not on my radar. I just focus on my job. Haven’t thought about it,” McCaffrey said.

Warner added, “Yeah. I don’t know if I really have anything to say about it. Kind of let that work itself out.”

As you might expect, not a lot of enthusiasm in #49ers locker room to answer questions about Brandon Aiyuk: Christian McCaffrey: “I don’t make any of those decisions, so it’s not on my radar. I just focus on my job. I haven’t thought about it.” Nick Bosa: “Oh man. I don’t know. Not my place, really. I’ll dap him up. No hard feelings between me and him.” Fred Warner: “Yeah. I don’t know if I really have anything to say about it. Kind of let that work itself out.” — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 4, 2026

What’s the Most Likely Outcome for Aiyuk?

It seems the 49ers are content with the idea of Aiyuk never playing football for the organization again, at least in the immediate future.

The most likely outcome appears to be a release, which would make Aiyuk a free agent. It’s hard to imagine another team making a trade given the circumstances and the contract he’s carrying.