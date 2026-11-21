The San Francisco 49ers are riding high heading into Sunday night’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

But one of their biggest stars may have just turned the crowd against him.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is catching heat for comments he made this week about Mexico City fans ahead of what will be the first international game in “Sunday Night Football” history.

And plenty of fans south of the border didn’t take kindly to it.

Nick Bosa Wants Mexican Fans to Change How They Cheer

Bosa was asked about the support San Francisco got the last time it played in Mexico City — a 2022 blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca, now known as Estadio Banorte.

The crowd that day was overwhelmingly 49ers fans, and Bosa remembered how loud it got. The problem, in his eyes, was the timing.

“Yeah, I kind of want … I think we need some information given to the fans so they know when to cheer,” Bosa said. “Because they just chant the whole time. If we can kind of teach them — no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques — but if they can cheer when we’re on defense, that would be great.”

Bosa probably meant it as a lighthearted request. That’s how head coach Kyle Shanahan and running back Christian McCaffrey talked about the Mexico City crowd this week, as nothing but a positive.

However, the words “teach them” and “soccer cheering techniques” didn’t land that way.

Once the clip went viral on X, Bosa’s comments spread quickly through Mexican media too. Outlets like Crónica reported that fans in Mexico were furious at the idea of being “educated” on how to cheer.

Fans Let Nick Bosa Hear It

The replies were pretty ruthless.

“Bro, let them have fun,” one fan wrote. “They obviously pay thousands of dollars, and you want to teach them how to cheer? How about you show up with some sacks, cause you been getting paid without proving anything this season.”

“He should play tennis if he doesn’t like fans cheering,” one user quipped.

“Can someone give him information on how to sack the QB?” another fan added.

“Only an American would be a guest in someone else’s home and still tell the host how to act. 🤦‍♂️,” one user replied.

“By all means boo Bosa as loud as you can while he is on the field. Make it so loud that he can’t hear anything,” another user stated.

“He done f— up. Mexican fans can be petty and funny. They will make more noise on purpose now 🤣,” remarked another user.

Some even suggested the crowd would break out a well-known derogatory chant whenever Bosa is on the field.

The sack jabs hit home too. Bosa missed training camp while recovering from a torn ACL, then a calf strain cost him five games after just two weeks. In four games, the four-time Pro Bowler has zero sacks. That’s the first four-game stretch of his career without a sack.

“I’m not worried about Nick,” Shanahan said. “Nick is going to get better each week, and he’ll eventually get there.”

Bosa and the 49ers face the Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.