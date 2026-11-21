Nick Bosa hasn’t been the dominant force the San Francisco 49ers need on their defensive line, particularly when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Given his massive contract, questions are beginning to emerge about whether Bosa’s long-term future in San Francisco could be in doubt if his production doesn’t improve.

This season so far, Bosa has played 172 total snaps on defense for the 49ers, leading to a 71.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran edge rusher has recorded 11 total pressures, zero sacks, 10 hurries, six stops, six solo tackles, and one QB hit.

As a result, Mark Willard and Dan Dibley of 95.7 The Game shared their outlook on what the future holds for Bosa with the 49ers.

“He’s not at a minimum right now, and very possibly, probably never again will he be who he used to be,” Willard said in a Nov. 19 video from 95.7 The Game. “Now, does that mean that he’s not potentially still rreally productive?

“Put it this way: I don’t think the Niners are as far along as a lot of fans are with the idea that they’re trading or getting rid of Nick Bosa after this season. He is still their best pass rusher, and I don’t think it’s terribly close.”

49ers Better Off Reworking Nick Bosa’s Contract

Meanwhile, Dibley believes that the Niners are better off reworking his deal rather than having to deal with the ramifications of having to cut ties with him. Moreover, Dibley notes that Bosa isn’t a bad player; he’s probably not worth what the 49ers are currently paying him.

“When the cap hit is so unwieldy that you’re more likely to rework the deal to stretch him out and try to make it so that eventually, when you do want to move on from him, the cap hit will be less than about $45 million, which is what it would be if you went ahead and did that,” Dibley said.

“He is still a serviceable pass rusher. If you think about what ACL recovery is like, the first year is not always roses and sunshine. Sometimes it takes time to get back.”

Nick Bosa Is Having a Reality Check Moment

Dibley notes that Bosa is currently dealing with what all players deal with as they approach their 30s, which is that what worked for them in their early to mid 20s to mid 20s isn’t working anymore. As a result, it’s on the 49ers’ edge rusher to adapt or get left behind.

“Also, the idea of him coasting, I do think, is a bit of a reality check,” Dibley added. “You were elite, you’ve been elite all the way back to high school, and now you come back from your third ACL and think, well, I can still do A, B, and C.

“You start to do it, and only four games in, you’re realizing that you’re not able to get around the corner like you used to [and] you can’t bend like you used to. Your jam, your shove, and all the rest of the things that have always worked aren’t working.”