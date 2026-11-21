The San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings in a massive NFC showdown Sunday night in Mexico City.

It’s truly a fire-and-ice matchup, as the 49ers enter the game firing on all cylinders offensively behind quarterback Brock Purdy. Meanwhile, the Vikings boast the NFL’s best defense, with defensive coordinator Brian Flores leading the charge.

Steve Young Raises Concerns About 49ers

While NFL and 49ers legend Steve Young has full confidence in San Francisco as a Super Bowl contender, he believes the team’s inability to consistently rush the passer with four defenders could come back to haunt them.

“You can win Super Bowl’s without four guys that bring that that, it is possible. It’s hard. It’s hard in the biggest games,” Young said during an appearance on KNBR Thursday. “I’m not worried, I’m just saying giving up 40 to the Cowboys and not being able to rush the passer and not being able to put pressure consistently is something that in December when we play the Rams, the Seahawks, when we play the Chiefs I need to see four guys, not five, I can’t get the fifth guy involved because when you go up against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes and those guys even Caleb [Williams], you bring the fifth guy, you put yourself in a real spot. So it has to be four guys doing it on there own, bringing the heat, and we’ll just have to watch very closely for that.”

“I need to see four guys bringing the heat.” Steve Young says the 49ers’ pass rush is one of the biggest factors in whether this team can make another Super Bowl run. (via Dirty Work w/ @Adamcopes & @dpapapops) https://t.co/8OYNE0A0mz — KNBR (@KNBR) November 20, 2026