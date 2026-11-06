Insider Hints There’s a Chance 49ers Could Part Ways With Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers have already made waves with one trade this season, and there’s a possibility they’re working on an even bigger one.

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms said on Thursday’s “PFT Live” that some in league circles are wondering whether the 49ers could make a play for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

“I’ve had a lot of people — insiders, people from organizations — all text me like, ‘Hey, is your boy (Kyle Shanahan), do you think he’ll trade for Jonathan Taylor?’” Simms stated.

“… People in the NFL certainly think there’s a possibility there, which would be shocking to me. But yeah, I do think that’s gone on a little bit. At least people have been questioning whether that would go on.”

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline fast approaching, the Colts are certainly open to dealing Taylor, a three-time Pro Bowler.

However, a move like that would raise major questions about the future of star running back Christian McCaffrey, which is why Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the 49ers would likely move on from the 30-year-old next offseason if they trade for Taylor.

Could the 49ers Really Move on From Christian McCaffrey?

Adding Taylor wouldn’t force the 49ers’ hand this season. Taylor has $3.87 million remaining in base salary, while McCaffrey carries a $10.861 million cap number in 2026.

Both salaries are manageable enough to keep the 1-2 punch together for a Super Bowl run. However, things get complicated next offseason.

McCaffrey has a $26.4 million cap number next season, with no guaranteed money, in the final year of his deal. Taylor would count for more than $16 million under his current contract.

That’s why Florio thinks the 49ers could make the difficult decision to move on from McCaffrey if a Taylor trade does, in fact, go down.

“Most likely, the 49ers would move on from McCaffrey after this season, if they trade for Taylor,” Florio wrote. “And, yes, it would be a stunner if the 49ers trade for Taylor.

“The exact same kind of stunner that it was when the 49ers traded for McCaffrey in 2022. But that’s what teams do when they’re serious about going all in. The Bears are. The Seahawks are. The 49ers may be.”

49ers Fans Can Put Down Their Pitchforks

Like Florio and Simms both said, a deal bringing Taylor to San Francisco is highly unlikely.

The 49ers would presumably have to part with a 2027 second-round pick plus another late-rounder, which would leave them with just a first-rounder, one pick on Day 2, and two picks on Day 3.

Not to mention cutting ties with McCaffrey, a five-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, former Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year, is a stunning thought considering what he did just a year ago.

The former No. 8 overall pick led the NFL in touches (413), finished second in scrimmage yards (2,126), and scored 17 touchdowns on his way to finishing fourth in MVP voting and second in OPOY voting.

He’s been productive again in 2026 with 389 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 84 carries, plus 34 catches for 251 yards through seven games.

Given how much of the 49ers’ total offense McCaffrey has accounted for since his arrival five years ago — 20% in 2022, 30% in 2023, 5.4% in 2024 (he played just four games), 35.6% in 2025, 23% this season — it’s hard to imagine the 49ers wanting to get rid of him at all.