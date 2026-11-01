Ex-49ers Star Rejected Return to Team to Stay with NFC Rival

Jauan Jennings could have welcomed a return to the San Francisco 49ers but instead rejected a return to his former team.

According to a report from Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Minnesota Vikings had a trade worked out that would have sent the 29-year-old wide receiver back to the 49ers only for him to turn down the offer.

“The 49ers, who already traded for DeForest Buckner, also had a trade terms worked out for Jawan Jennings, their former receiver with the Vikings,” said Glazer. “But it was contingent upon him hopping on a FaceTime with Kyle Shannon and John Lynch, and saying, ‘Okay, yeah, I want to come back,’ but he didn’t. He said, ‘Actually, no, I want to stay here in Minnesota.’ Vikings fans, he likes what you have going on over there, and the 49ers are always aggressive.”

Jauan Jennings Emerged as Top 49ers Receiving Target

Jennings is best known for his six-season tenure in San Francisco (2020-2025) with the 49ers initially drafting him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 Jennings eventually emerged as a top target in San Francisco, breaking through with 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns during the 2024 season. He replicated that success during the 2025 season when he posted a career-high nine touchdowns, leading the team in that category.

Over the course of his final two seasons in San Francisco, Jennings ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards behind George Kittle.

Jennings was able to parlay that individual success into a one-year deal worth up to $13 million for the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran receiver hasn’t been one of Minnesota’s priorities in its passing attack with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison ahead of him on the depth chat. Jennings has just four catches for 43 receiving yards this season.

However, the Vikings are the NFL’s lone undefeated team entering Week 8 and Jennings may be enjoying a fresh start on a new team after six seasons in San Francisco.

Jauan Jennings Previously Involved in Contract Dispute With 49ers

It’s worth noting that Jennings was previously involved in a contract dispute with San Francisco prior to the start of the 2025 season after his breakthrough 2024 campaign.

“49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources,” reported Adam Schefter during the 2025 offseason. “49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year.”

Considering the 49ers were eager to pull off a trade for their former receiver, it’s clear a reunion could always happen next offseason when Jennings is a free agent again. San Francisco did something similar with Deebo Samuel this offseason when injuries hampered their receiving core.

However, Jennings will remain in Minnesota for the time being.

Despite their receiving core being hampered by injuries — Ricky Pearsall was ruled out for the season — Brock Purdy has emerged as one of the NFL’s top MVP candidates while leading one of the top passing attacks in the NFL. He has completed 69.2% of his passes with 1,748 passing yards for 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions.