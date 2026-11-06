49ers QB Brock Purdy Breaks Silence on Brandon Aiyuk Situation

The San Francisco 49ers‘ focus is solely on Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders as they return from the bye.

However, some other news took center stage this week, and interestingly enough, it surrounds wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who’s been on the Reserve/Left Squad list since the beginning of the season.

Aiyuk last played in an NFL game in 2024, when he suffered a knee injury just weeks after signing a long-term contract extension with the organization.

Now, after a series of incidents and disagreements with the franchise, the 49ers voided his contract guarantees, Aiyuk requested a trade, publicly criticized the organization and ultimately refused to show up at the facilities. He’s now attempting a comeback.

Aiyuk Meeting With 49ers

On Friday, Aiyuk is set to meet with the 49ers alongside his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, after filing paperwork for reinstatement.

“We will be there tomorrow at 3pm to meet with the team at the facility,” Rosenhaus said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We will put our best foot forward and go from there.”

Brandon Aiyuk’s agent Drew Rosenhaus repeated that his client will report back to the 49ers on Friday afternoon. “We will be there tomorrow at 3pm to meet with the team at the facility,” Rosenhaus texted. “We will put our best foot forward and go from there.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2026

After the meeting, the 49ers will eventually have to make one of three decisions. They can keep Aiyuk under his current contract and welcome him back to the team, release him and allow him to become a free agent, or attempt to trade him before Tuesday’s deadline.

Brock Purdy Breaks Silence on Aiyuk Situation

Speaking to the media on Thursday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discussed whether he has thought about reuniting with his former teammate after nearly two years apart.

“Nah, I haven’t. Like I’ve said before, I love what we did together when we played together and everything and obviously haven’t spoken to him in a long time or anything, so not really sure what the whole situation is and stuff, that’s out of my control, but if I saw him, it would be nothing but love from me,” Purdy said.