49ers Cut Ties With 4-Time Pro Bowler Ahead of Seahawks Game

The San Francisco 49ers made another round of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Among them was the release of veteran defensive lineman Matthew Judon.

Judon, 34, had signed with the 49ers’ practice squad on September 29. He was called up for the Week 4 win over the Broncos, saw limited action on defense, and finished with a single tackle.

That one game turned out to be his entire tenure in San Francisco.

Why the 49ers Moved On

The timing of Judon’s release is directly tied to the return of Mykel Williams, the former 49ers first-round pick who was activated off the PUP list this week. Williams’ return gives the defensive line a younger, higher-ceiling option and made Judon’s roster spot expendable.

The 49ers roster shuffling did not stop with Judon. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was waived from the active roster and brought back on the practice squad with a game-day elevation for Sunday. The moves reflect a defensive front working its way back toward full health after an injury-heavy opening month.

What Judon Brought

Judon made four Pro Bowls across stints with the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. He recorded 55.5 career sacks before arriving at the 49ers.

The 49ers could also see Nick Bosa and James Thompson Jr. rejoin the rotation soon, which would give the defensive line a look closer to what the coaching staff envisioned at the start of the year.

Final Word for the 49ers

Judon’s stint lasted nine days. One practice squad signing, one elevation, one game, one tackle, and a release. It was always a stopgap move, and with Williams now healthy, the 49ers no longer needed it.

The defensive front is trending in the right direction. Sunday against Seattle will be the first real test of what that looks like.