The San Francisco 49ers will face one of their biggest tests of the 2026 campaign when they square off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. As two of the top teams in the league, the Niners and Vikings will square off in an important contest that could very well end up determining which team winds up earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

Minnesota features the best defense in the NFL, so San Fran is going to have to find a way to avoid letting this unit take over the game. It would certainly help if the team had its best players on the field, and with kickoff quickly approaching, it seems like the Niners have received some great injury news on star wide receiver Mike Evans from an unlikely source.

Mike Evans’ Agent Appears to Confirm Week 11 Injury Return

The Niners took what was viewed as a bit of a risk over the offseason when they signed Evans to a three-year, $42.5 million contract in free agency, but he has looked the part of a No. 1 wide receiver when he’s been on the field this season. Through six games, Evans has caught 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns, as he quickly established a strong rapport with Brock Purdy under center.

Of course, one of the main concerns surrounding Evans was his durability, especially after he played in just eight games last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans has been banged up for most of the year, but a recent bout with Achilles tendinitis has held him out of action for the past month of action in San Fran.

Throughout the week, though, Evans has been trending towards playing against Minnesota and its dominant defense. Evans isn’t totally out of the woods yet, as he’s still questionable to play on Sunday, but his agent seemingly confirmed that he will be back in action for this game with his latest post on Instagram, with NFL insider Mike Garafolo quickly coming in and validating the news.

“Video from Mike Evans’ agent on Instagram. The 49ers WR is set for his return against the Vikings tomorrow,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network wrote in a post on X.

49ers May Immediately Need a Big Game From Mike Evans

Getty San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans.

The 49ers’ offense has managed to get by without Evans for the past weeks, but this team is at its best when he is on the field. In order to take down a top team like the Vikings, a guy like Evans who can come in and threaten to take the top off the defense is crucial, and it will help open things up for the rest of the offense.

Evans is still questionable to play on Sunday night, but at this point, it would come as a major shock if he doesn’t find his way onto the field alongside the rest of his teammates. A final decision on Evans’ status will be made about 90 minutes before the team’s kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.