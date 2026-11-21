NFL international games are a big deal for many reasons, but the most important is the league’s effort to expand the game’s reach and grow its fan base worldwide.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a massive Sunday night showdown in Mexico City.

49ers Set to Lose Millions Because of Vikings Game

San Francisco made the decision this week to move the team to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to practice at a higher elevation as players prepare their breathing and stamina for the altitude they’ll encounter in Sunday’s game.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the 49ers spent in the low seven figures to make that happen this week.

On top of that, the 49ers stand to lose millions of dollars in gate revenue by sacrificing one of their home games to play internationally. However, the team’s owners believe the sacrifice is worth making to help expand the game globally.

“The 49ers spent in the low-7 figures to train in altitude this week, and they’ll lose millions in gate revenue for this game to not be played in Silicon Valley. But the league and team owners believe global expansion is worth the cost today,” Jones reported Saturday.

The 49ers spent in the low-7 figures to train in altitude this week, and they’ll lose millions in gate revenue for this game to not be played in Silicon Valley. But the league and team owners believe global expansion is worth the cost today https://t.co/M7VJAxA5bs https://t.co/QBX8upUCPE — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 21, 2026

49ers QB Brock Purdy Supports Colorado Move

Star quarterback Brock Purdy spoke to the media Thursday and discussed the 49ers’ decision to practice in Colorado this week. He fully supported the team’s decision.

“It’s a real thing. I think it’s been nice to be here, practice and get some workouts in. Even just obviously doing meetings and just living here for a week. It’s been a real thing that we’ve had to adjust to, and I’m glad that we’re here. I think it’s the right move, for sure.”