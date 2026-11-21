Within the next 48 hours, we should finally know the fate of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who hasn’t played football in two years after a devastating knee injury and a series of bizarre off-field incidents.

According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have until Monday to decide what they will do with Aiyuk, who the NFL has determined still owes the team roughly $13 million of the $23 million signing bonus he received when he signed a 4-year, $120 million contract extension before the 2024 season.

“The 49ers have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to make a roster move with WR Brandon Aiyuk, whom the team has been in talks with about the roughly $13 million in bonus forfeiture they say he owes,” Pelissero wrote on Saturday. “Any transaction other than releasing him — such as asking the league to place him on another exempt list — would likely trigger a grievance from the NFL Players Association, which has been monitoring the situation closely.”

Aiyuk cut off contact with the 49ers early in the 2025 regular season and, after an offseason spent pining for a trade to the Washington Commanders, finally re-engaged with the team on November 6 when he reported to team headquarters with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in tow.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Dismissed Aiyuk Questions

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was clear about how he felt about Aiyuk’s presence when asked about him returning to team headquarters with Rosenhaus.

“I could care less,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers are 8-1 and currently in Mexico City for Sunday night’s Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings—perhaps the most-hyped NFL game of the year so far.

When he signed his contract extension, Aiyuk was coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023, with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7, when He tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aiyuk: More Issues Than Just Playing Football

Complicating matters was an active misdemeanor arrest warrant for Aiyuk, issued in June for “exhibition of speeding,” after he filmed himself driving past the 49ers facility in Santa Clara, California, far in excess of the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit.

The 49ers have already voided Aiyuk’s 2026 salary — about $26 million.

There’s also the matter of Aiyuk’s behavior, with a seemingly endless stream of videos and social media posts both attacking the 49ers and asking them to trade him to the Commanders — including several where he insults both Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

At one point, Aiyuk said he’d bought a $10 million home close to the Commanders’ practice facility and even filmed a fake ad promoting season ticket sales for the Commanders.