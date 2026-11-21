The San Francisco 49ers (8-1) are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) on Sunday night in a massive NFC showdown.

If San Francisco could have one player turn things around and make a bigger impact, star pass rusher Nick Bosa would sit at the top of the list.

Over the last three games, the 49ers have recorded just one sack as a team. They also surrendered 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys last week, so the defense’s performance could very well decide Sunday’s game.

Bosa’s 2026 Season With 49ers

It’s been a challenging year for Bosa, who spent significant time sidelined with a lingering calf injury. He also entered the season working his way back from a knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign more than a year ago.

Through the four games he’s played this season, Bosa has yet to record his first sack. He has just eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

“I think in the past when I was younger, it would eat at me a lot more, just strictly the stat aspects,” Bosa said, via ESPN. “But now I’m really just focused on the people around me, and if I feel like I’m playing good football, then I really don’t care much about the stats. But I don’t think I’m playing my best football right now. So that’s what gets to me more so than the actual stats.”

Niners’ Nick Bosa displeased with his play since returning from injury: Not “my best football” https://t.co/Dx6DaQpwi8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 20, 2026

Kyle Shanahan Makes Feelings Clear on Bosa’s Struggles

During an appearance on 49ers Talk with Matt Maiocco, head coach Kyle Shanahan made his feelings clear about Bosa’s struggles. He emphasized that the star pass rusher simply needs to keep working through the process.

“He’s gotta keep working through the process,” Shanahan said. “I try not to sensationalize things too much. I think common sense wise, it’s kinda expected. Nick, I love his standards, it’s our standard for him too, it’s everyone’s because he’s earned that. He’s down when he doesn’t play to that standard, but you also have to have some common sense, where it’s like: ‘Hey Nick, I know you want them stays, but you actually still look good on tape. Not the best you’ve ever looked, but you still look like a really good player. Do you expect to look the best you’ve ever looked?

“You haven’t played in a year. Your first time practicing was at Australia in over a year. You got one and a half full speed practices and then you played two weeks and got hurt again. Then you missed five weeks. Then you come back and how many practices did you get in since then? Probably three’. Who expects him to look the same? That’s my whole thing. You’re gonna get there don’t worry about that.”