Hi, Subscriber

49ers Star Suddenly Suspended One Game by NFL After Seahawks Incident

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 11: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers leaves the field after being penalized and ejected from the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 32-29 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field.

San Francisco is now 5-0 on the season and will take on the Washington Commanders at home on “Monday Night Football” in Week 6.

However, the 49ers will be without one of their star players after the NFL suspended linebacker Dre Greenlaw for one game following his sideline altercation with Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

After receiving a penalty for a late hit out of bounds on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, Greenlaw got into an altercation with Seattle’s sideline. He then head butt Jones IV with his helmet on while the Seahawks linebacker was not wearing his own.

Check it out:

NFL Suspends Greenlaw

After fining Greenlaw last week for his comments toward the Denver Broncos sideline and ejecting him Sunday, the NFL has suspended the linebacker without pay for one game for his altercation with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Greenlaw will serve the suspension in Week 6 and won’t be eligible to return to the 49ers’ active roster until Oct. 20, the day after San Francisco faces the Washington Commanders on Oct. 19.

Via NFL345: “San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“During the second quarter, Greenlaw used his helmet to headbutt Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was not wearing a helmet, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.’ Greenlaw will be eligible to return to the 49ers’ active roster on Tuesday, October 20, following the team’s October 19 game against the Washington Commanders.”

Greenlaw will be appealing the suspension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Looking at the 49ers

Despite dealing with injuries to several key players, the San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL so far this season.

Led by quarterback Brock Purdy and a strong, consistent defensive effort, San Francisco will face two teams with losing records over the next two weeks before entering its Week 8 bye.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

49ers Star Suddenly Suspended One Game by NFL After Seahawks Incident

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x