49ers Star Suddenly Suspended One Game by NFL After Seahawks Incident

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 32-29 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field.

San Francisco is now 5-0 on the season and will take on the Washington Commanders at home on “Monday Night Football” in Week 6.

However, the 49ers will be without one of their star players after the NFL suspended linebacker Dre Greenlaw for one game following his sideline altercation with Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

After receiving a penalty for a late hit out of bounds on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, Greenlaw got into an altercation with Seattle’s sideline. He then head butt Jones IV with his helmet on while the Seahawks linebacker was not wearing his own.

Check it out:

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw has been ejected after a late hit on Sam Darnold and then headbutting LB Ernest Jones. https://t.co/q1nu9cIwrz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2026

NFL Suspends Greenlaw

After fining Greenlaw last week for his comments toward the Denver Broncos sideline and ejecting him Sunday, the NFL has suspended the linebacker without pay for one game for his altercation with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Greenlaw will serve the suspension in Week 6 and won’t be eligible to return to the 49ers’ active roster until Oct. 20, the day after San Francisco faces the Washington Commanders on Oct. 19.

Via NFL345: “San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“During the second quarter, Greenlaw used his helmet to headbutt Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was not wearing a helmet, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.’ Greenlaw will be eligible to return to the 49ers’ active roster on Tuesday, October 20, following the team’s October 19 game against the Washington Commanders.”

Greenlaw will be appealing the suspension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Dre Greenlaw Suspended One Game https://t.co/p7vq1338Ym — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 12, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

Despite dealing with injuries to several key players, the San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL so far this season.

Led by quarterback Brock Purdy and a strong, consistent defensive effort, San Francisco will face two teams with losing records over the next two weeks before entering its Week 8 bye.