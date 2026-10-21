49ers Suddenly Cut Speedy Linebacker Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 23-17 victory over the Washington Commanders on Monday night to improve to 6-0 on the season.

They’re one of just three undefeated teams remaining and will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

On Wednesday, as they began to turn the page to Week 7, they announced some notable roster moves.

49ers Cut Speedy Linebacker

Among those moves was the release of former All-SEC linebacker Eugene Asante, whom San Francisco signed just last week after hosting four players at the position before the Commanders game.

Asante earned a spot in that group because the 49ers had suspended Dre Greenlaw and Garrett Wallow sidelined with an injury.

Now, Greenlaw has returned from his suspension and is set to rejoin San Francisco this week, leaving the 49ers to move on from Asante and sending him back onto the open market.

San Francisco also announced the signing of defensive tackle Naquan Jones to the practice squad.

“The 49ers have signed Naquan Jones to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the team released LB Eugene Asante,” the team wrote on X.

The #49ers have signed Naquan Jones to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the team released LB Eugene Asante. 📰: https://t.co/LGum6A6Ekd https://t.co/Y8L6Htkhn1 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 21, 2026

Asante’s Football Career

Asante began his college career at North Carolina, where he played from 2019 to 2021, before transferring to Auburn. He had a breakout season in 2023, leading the team with 86 tackles and earning third-team All-SEC honors.

Standing 6-foot-0 and weighing 222 pounds coming out of college, some teams viewed Asante as undersized for a linebacker, which contributed to him going undrafted. However, he impressed scouts by running a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, putting him among the fastest players at his position in the draft class.

He signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent but was eventually waived due to injury. He then spent time on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

After struggling to carve out a role in the NFL, Asante spent the spring of this year in the UFL with the Houston Gamblers, recording 34 tackles across nine games. He then returned to the NFL and spent time with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the 49ers this season.