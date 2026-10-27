49ers Trade Pitch Sacrifices 2027 1st-Round Pick for Ex-Offensive Rookie of the Year

The San Francisco 49ers offense has plenty of star power — Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, George Kittle — but their 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons showed just how important roster depth is.

With San Francisco leaning on Christian Kirk, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, and Brandin Cooks as Brock Purdy’s top go-to targets, adding another proven weapon may no longer be a luxury but a necessity.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay recently proposed the 49ers sacrifice their 2027 first- and fourth-round picks to land former Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets.

“Wilson could be rejuvenated in the Bay Area, working with one of the league’s top passers in Purdy,” Kay wrote. “Mike Evans and Wilson would give San Francisco a truly elite receiving tandem to chase a ring with this year, while the latter could eventually take over as the club’s main WR1 as the 33-year-old Evans approaches the latter stages of his career.”

Wilson Could Be Missing Piece for 49ers Offense

Parting with next year’s first-rounder is steep price — the 2027 draft is being heralded as one of the deepest in recent memory — Wilson would give the 49ers a proven receiver in his prime under team control for four more seasons.

He would also be a major upgrade for a WR corps that’s reeling with Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, De’Zhaun Stribling, and Ricky Pearsall all sidelined by injury.

Adding Wilson wouldn’t just be a move to salvage this season, but it would set San Francisco up one of the best young WR1s in the NFL for years and take pressure off Evans to be the do-it-all wideout he was in the first six games.

“Wilson would be a landscape-shifting acquisition, a star in his prime who could serve as San Francisco’s top receiver not only for the remainder of the 2026 campaign but also the foreseeable future,” Kay continued.

“… It won’t be easy to pry Wilson away from Gang Green, but the recent rise of rookie Omar Cooper Jr. may help convince the 2-5 Jets to move on at the deadline in exchange for several premium picks.”

The 26-year-old Wilson has caught 37 of 51 targets for 444 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he’s on pace for his fourth 1,000-yard season in five years — an impressive feat given he’s playing for a Jets offense averaging a little over 200 passing yards per game.

Kay Isn’t the Only One Pushing a 49ers-Garrett Wilson Trade

A little over two weeks ago, Rob Guerrera, host of the “Gold Standard 49ers Podcast” and ESPN Radio host, suggested the 49ers make an aggressive push for Wilson during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams.”

“Hell yeah they should get aggressive — what are they waiting for?” Guerrera said. “You control the division now, you desperately need a wide receiver — I’m sorry, Jacob Cowing ain’t it, OK. You can’t just sit and wait and hope. Brandin Cooks stinks. I know he had a touchdown yesterday, but he doesn’t block anybody — they need somebody.

“Now is the time to be aggressive, almost recklessly aggressive. This is Year 10 of Shanahan and Lynch. You could say, ‘Well, we’ve got to save our draft picks.’ For what? Draft picks, the goal of those is to get you a Super Bowl down the line. Well, how about a Super Bowl this year? Give me one of those.

“I would call the Jets up. Where are the Jets going? Nowhere fast. That’s where the Jets are going. It’s October — shocker the Jets’ season is over. What do you want for Garrett Wilson? You want a first-round pick? Let’s talk about it. Go get aggressive and get somebody else out there. Now is the time. What’s the argument against it?”

The Jets are 2-5 and likely not making the playoffs anytime soon.

Wilson is a young and valuable asset. But New York’s roster isn’t talented enough to compete with the top teams in the AFC right now. Why not flip Wilson for what would be a fourth first-round pick next year and use that draft capital to add some serious young and cost-controlled talent?