49ers Trade Pitch Lands Them 38-Sack Pro Bowler From NFC East Team

The San Francisco 49ers are now 6-1 on the season after losing 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Now, they enter a much-needed and timely bye week before returning to action in Week 9 to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

For San Francisco, the biggest priority is getting several players healthy and back on the field. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Monday and provided injury updates that suggest the team could soon get some reinforcements.

However, the 49ers could still need another player up front on the defensive line, and CBS Sports’ latest trade pitch would give them just that.

49ers Trade Pitch Lands Them 38-Sack Pro Bowler

The 49ers currently rank 29th in the percentage of opponent plays that go for zero or negative yards, according to CBS Sports.

With that in mind, CBS Sports pitched a trade for Washington Commanders Pro Bowl defensive lineman Daron Payne as a potential solution.

He is in the final year of his contract with Washington. With the Commanders sitting at 1-4-1 overall, it’s not unreasonable to think they could become sellers before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

“Payne’s counting numbers aren’t anything special, but he ranks 21st in PFF’s run defense grade among 136 interior defensive linemen,” Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports wrote. “Payne is in the final year of his deal, and Commanders GM Adam Peters used to be in San Francisco’s front office. There’s a deal to be made here.”

The 49ers and Packers will definitely be looking to trade for a DT. D Buck and Grover Stewart will be the top options for both teams, but they might pivot to Daron Payne if the Colts ask for too much. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) October 25, 2026

Payne’s NFL Career in Washington

Washington drafted Payne with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft after he enjoyed a standout college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Payne has played in 136 games over nine NFL seasons, all with Washington. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 and has recorded 38.0 career sacks, including 11.5 that season. He has also made 446 tackles, 67 tackles for loss, 86 quarterback hits, 25 pass deflections and 15 forced fumbles.