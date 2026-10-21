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49ers Trade Pitch Lands Them Elite 9-Time Pro Bowler After 6-0 Start

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are one of just three remaining NFL teams with an undefeated record.

Coming off a 23-17 victory over the Washington Commanders on Monday night, the 49ers enter Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at 6-0.

However, one concern is the number of injuries San Francisco has dealt with this season. Those injuries have sparked several trade proposals as the 49ers look for potential upgrades ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

49ers’ Trade Pitch Lands Them Khalil Mack

One of the latest proposals came from Sports Illustrated’s Jose Sanchez, who suggested that the 49ers make a blockbuster move for nine-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Adding an edge rusher is the best move the 49ers can make at any other position. Even with Nick Bosa returning, they can’t bank on him to remain healthy for the rest of the season,” Sanchez wrote in his trade idea. “And if he is, it’ll make adding Mack much sweeter. They’ll have Bosa and Mack complementing each other and can rotate rookie Romello Height to keep them fresh. This trade makes too much sense for them to attempt. ”

The move could give San Francisco a major boost, but the team would likely need to surrender a formidable return to acquire Mack. Still, he could be one of the more realistic trade targets, considering the Chargers’ disappointing 0-6 start.

At 35, Mack is nearing the end of his career, but he remains highly productive. Adding him to a 49ers defense led by coordinator Raheem Morris could turn the pass rush into a juggernaut, especially if Nick Bosa stays healthy on the edge.

Mack’s NFL Career

Mack is in his 13th NFL season and fifth with the Chargers. He has started all six games this year, recording 19 tackles, 3.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

Throughout his career, the three-time first-team All-Pro has also played for the Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders) and the Chicago Bears. He has started 183 of 185 games, recording 681 tackles, 116.0 sacks, 153 tackles for loss and 202 quarterback hits. Mack also won Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Mack’s Current Contract Situation

Mack’s contract situation works in the 49ers’ favor, as they wouldn’t have to commit to an aging player long-term.

He signed a fully guaranteed, one-year, $18 million deal with the Chargers that includes a $10 million signing bonus and an $8 million base salary. San Francisco would only have to cover his remaining salary for the 2026 season before Mack hits unrestricted free agency at the end of the year.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers Trade Pitch Lands Them Elite 9-Time Pro Bowler After 6-0 Start

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