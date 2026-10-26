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49ers Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for 5-Time Pro Bowler After Falcons Loss

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on November 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers lost their first game of the NFL season on Sunday, falling 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

Now sitting at 6-1 overall and still atop the NFC West, the 49ers are entering a bye week. Some believe they could make a move or two before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

49ers Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade

Following the loss to Atlanta, trade proposals quickly began circulating, including one blockbuster deal San Francisco could consider.

One of the team’s biggest concerns, especially with Nick Bosa sidelined, is its pass rush and whether it can consistently generate pressure and wreak havoc up front when needed.

The 49ers have generally done a good job in that area this season, but they struggled against Atlanta. According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, San Francisco should consider a trade for Las Vegas Raiders five-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby.

“Even when the Raiders were 3-0, I’ve mentioned Maxx Crosby as an option. Now with the Raiders at 3-3 … I think he’s a very real option, if Mark Davis can even consider trading him to the 49ers,” Kawakami wrote on Sunday, before the Raiders fell to 3-4 with their fourth straight loss.

Crosby Trade Rescinded With Ravens

This offseason, the Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. However, he ultimately failed his physical, and the trade was rescinded before it could be completed.

At least at one point, the Raiders were willing to trade Crosby. Now sitting at 3-4 with their backs against the wall in a crowded AFC, it’ll be interesting to see whether they consider trading him again before the deadline in two weeks.

It’s unclear whether the 49ers would actively pursue a player of Crosby’s caliber, especially given the significant package they’d likely have to give up to land him. That decision ultimately rests with general manager John Lynch.

However, pairing Crosby on one edge with Bosa on the other would give San Francisco one of the premier pass rushes in the NFL. Such a move could help push the 49ers over the top as they pursue another Lombardi Trophy.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for 5-Time Pro Bowler After Falcons Loss

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