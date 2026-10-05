49ers vs. Seahawks Week 5 Odds: San Francisco Opens as Road Underdog

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 24-14 on Sunday to remain undefeated and improve to 4-0.

The 49ers are one of three unbeaten teams in the NFL, along with the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs. They also sit atop the NFC West standings.

San Francisco hits the road in Week 5 for a challenging divisional showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams will face off on Sunday, Oct. 11, with kickoff scheduled at 1:25 p.m. PST.

Despite their unbeaten record, the 49ers are 3-point underdogs against the Seahawks, according to DraftKings. The over-under is set at 47.5.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN wrote on X: “49ers open as 3-point underdogs at Seattle on Sunday, per DraftKings.”

However, there is optimism for the 49ers to pull out a victory against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Wagoner adds: “Since 2015, teams with a 4-0 or better record entering a game as the underdog are 8-2 outright and 9-1 against the spread.”

Looking at the Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks enter Week 5 with a 3-1 overall record (1-0 NFC West). They beat the Los Angeles Chargers (0-4) 30-23 on Sunday.

Seattle’s lone loss came against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. The Seahawks had 3 turnovers, and their defense surrendered 33 points in the 2-point loss.

The Seahawks will enter their game against the 49ers without RBs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet.

The rookie first-round pick was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 with a chest injury. In addition, HC Mike Macdonald said on Monday that Charbonnet will not be activated from the PUP list ahead of the 49ers game, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

49ers vs. Seahawks Head-to-Head Last Season

The 49ers opened their 2025 season on the road against the Seahawks. San Francisco beat Seattle 17-13 after QB Brock Purdy found backup TE Jake Tonges for a go-ahead touchdown late in the 4th quarter.

However, the Seahawks beat the 49ers 13-3 at Levi’s Stadium in their second regular-season head-to-head match. The Seahawks held Purdy to just 127 passing yards.

After beating the Philadelphia Eagles 23-19 in the NFC Wild Card game, the 49ers traveled to Seattle for the Divisional Round.

The Seahawks won 41-6 to end the 49ers’ postseason run. Seattle jumped out to an early lead after WR Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. RB Kenneth Walker III rushed for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns.