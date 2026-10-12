49ers WR Mike Evans Goes Viral for What He Did After Seahawks Win

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-0 on Sunday with a thrilling 32-29 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco sealed the win by stopping Seattle on fourth down by mere inches near midfield with just under a minute remaining.

The victory also marked veteran wide receiver Mike Evans’ best performance through his first five weeks with the 49ers since signing with the team this offseason.

Evans Dominates Seahawks

The former Super Bowl champion hauled in seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, despite playing through fractured ribs he sustained two weeks ago.

As a team, San Francisco recorded just 189 receiving yards. Outside of Evans, tight end George Kittle was the team’s most productive receiver, finishing with five catches for 24 yards.

“Toughness and heart,” Evans said when asked what it took to get the win. “We got a locker room full of those guys that got toughness and heart and we knew it was going to be a dog fight, they’re a great team and we came out here and showed why we’re a great team as well.”

Mike Evans had 113 rec yards and no shortage of highlights in a huge road win for the @49ers over the Seahawks The star WR caught up with our Tom Rinaldi postgame https://t.co/ab2EMJn89h — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026

Evans’ Postgame Actions Go Viral

After the win, Evans went viral for all the right reasons by taking time to make a few 49ers fans’ day before heading into the locker room.

He was seen taking off his cleats and handing them to young San Francisco fans in the crowd.

Via NFL: “Mike Evans giving his cleats to 49ers fans postgame.”

Mike Evans giving his cleats to @49ers fans postgame ❤️ https://t.co/sz0piPO76S — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026

The video posted by the NFL surpassed 100,000 views in the first 30 minutes of being posted.

Fans React on Social Media

“Evans is a man of the PEOPLE,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Protect Evans at all cost.”

Another person wrote, “Massive respect to Mike Evans.”

“Mike being one of those classy guys. You love to see it,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “What a guy!”