49ers WR Mike Evans Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing During Broncos Game

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here were already many question marks surrounding whether or not San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans was healthy entering Sunday.

Evans left last week’s game with a reported fractured rib. However, after missing practice for most of the week. The 49ers activated him for Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, and he wore a protective cover over his rib.

During the first half against Denver, Evans has clearly played through a lot of pain, and pretty much every NFL fan watching the game can see it. He’s been forced to the sidelines several times as he battles through the injury.

Credit Mike Evans. Looks like he’s in a ton of pain and he’s still going out there. — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 4, 2026

NFL World Reacts to Evans Playing Hurt

@henrymckenna: “Mike Evans doesn’t look 100%. Not even close.”

@biasedninersfan: “Mike evans is clearly hurt why did they clear him to play.”

@mattblively: “I am in pain every time that Mike Evans catches a pass. This is gritty.”

@SleeperSF49ers: “Feel like Mike Evans shouldn’t be playing.”

@WardellFor3: “Mike Evans is dying out there. Take him out of the game bro.”

Evans’ 1st Half Numbers

Despite playing through clear pain, Evans found a way to stay productive, especially on the 49ers’ final drive of the half.

He leads the entire game with three receptions for 50 yards, while 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has completed just nine passes for 85 yards among all of his offensive weapons.

The 49ers and Broncos entered halftime tied at 3-3, and Evans appears ready to go for the second half as he continues to battle through the pain. San Francisco is looking to improve to 4-0, while Denver is trying to win its third straight game and move to 3-1.