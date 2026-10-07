Loss of 49ers’ All-Pro Could Lead to ‘Losing Games’

The San Francisco 49ers know they need to have NFL All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk to be a complete team — more than that, they know they need him to be elite because of how versatile he is and all the different roles he plays in their offense.

Sitting at 4-0, the 49ers are staring down 2-3 games without Juszczyk after he suffered a bone bruise in a Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos — a stretch that might see them finally lose in part because of his absence.

The 49ers have a huge Week 5 game against their NFC West rivals and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, but they could likely manage after that without Juszczyk until their Week 8 bye, with games against the Washington Commanders in Week 6 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

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“I might think … the Kyle Juszczyk loss for the 49ers is a game-losing injury,” ESPN”s Ben Solak wrote on October 6. “Juszczyk, who left Sunday’s game against the Broncos in the fourth quarter, has a bone bruise and is out for three to four weeks. Normally, a fullback injury might go unnoticed — heck, any injury for a player with four touches through four games. But Juszczyk has gone in motion on 61 snaps, second only to Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka. Among non-ball carriers, he is more integral to the 49ers’ running game — both as a point-of-attack blocker and his versatility on where he lines up — than any other skill position player in the league. The 49ers should still throw the ball well, but bringing a one-dimensional offense into a game against the Seahawks feels perilous.”

Kyle Juszczyk Felled by Low Hit Against Broncos

Juszczyk’s injury came at the end of a catch-and-run, where a low hit appeared to bend one knee backward.

“Kyle Juszczyk … Right knee hyperextension,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “Hopefully not enough force to cause an ACL injury but that can sometimes be the case. Best case: bone bruise, capsule sprain.”

“Kyle Juszczyk is down on the field after taking a big hit directly to his knee,” Striking Gold’s Rob Lowder wrote on X. “Hyper-extended at the very least.”

“49ers now have ruled out Kyle Juszczyk due to a knee injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Kyle Juszczyk 1 of NFL’s Most Versatile Players

Juszczyk is a 4-time NFL All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, and there is little he hasn’t been asked to do in the 49ers’ offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who played the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Ohio native at tight end, running back and wide receiver over the last 9 seasons — a stretch that includes 2 Super Bowl appearances

Juszczyk was a 2-time All-Ivy League tight end at Harvard before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the 4th round (No. 130 overall) of the 2013 NFL draft — only the 10th player in Harvard history drafted into the NFL. In 4 seasons with the Ravens, he thrived in a pass-catching and blocking role and made the first of 10 consecutive Pro Bowls in 2016.