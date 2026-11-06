49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Handed Brutal Words on NFL Future

It’s unlikely that Brandon Aiyuk will play for the San Francisco 49ers after filing for reinstatement from the team’s reserve/left squad list. Nonetheless, could another team be willing to give Aiyuk a chance to play in the NFL?

Aiyuk hasn’t played since 2024, and there’s no public knowledge of how he’s doing after suffering a severe knee injury. The wideout didn’t share any updates about working out in the gym or on the football field and dedicated a social media post to throwing shade at the Niners.

Because of how the player has conducted himself over the last few months, The Volume’s John Middlekauff is finding it hard to believe any general manager is willing to take a risk on Aiyuk, even if he’s hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent.

“I can’t see how any general manager worth their salt would take the risk of bringing this guy into their locker room and poisoning it, because that’s what, to me, this guy has proven to be,” Middlekauff said in a Nov. 5 video from “3 & OUT with John Middlekauff.”

“He still has outstanding warrants in the Bay Area for driving around 90 miles an hour in 25-mile-an-hour zones. This guy’s a clown. I don’t think there would be anything this guy could tell me that would make me feel confident and comfortable that he wouldn’t do something stupid.”

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Isn’t Worth ‘Low Risk’ Approach

Moreover, Middlekauff believes the general manager shouldn’t even be considering taking the low-risk approach with Aiyuk, as he notes the juice isn’t worth the squeeze at this point.

“They might say, ‘Well, it’s a low risk. If something happens, we will just cut him,'” Middlekauff added. “Why would you even want that PR? What has this guy proven? The 49ers just had a guy tear his Achilles in a playoff game. Week 1 came, and he was ready to roll.

“Brandon Aiyuk literally just stopped showing up to rehab appointments and cost himself $25-plus million in guaranteed money. You know how stupid you have to be to cost yourself that much money when all you have to do is just show up and do some movements with your ankle? Now we’re talking about returning. What are we doing?”

Chiefs Would Make Sense for Brandon Aiyuk

Although Middlekauff is urging teams to stay away from Aiyuk, there could be a desperate team talking themselves into believing they can handle the wideout.

Former NFL QB Chase Daniels believes that the Kansas City Chiefs would make sense for Aiyuk given the team’s need for wideout help due to their injuries. Furthermore, the veteran wouldn’t cost them much, especially if he comes as a free agent.

“What about a guy who just got, well, not reinstated, but Brandon Aiyuk is going to the 49ers,” Daniels said during a Nov. 4 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “They have to keep him or release him. They would not have to trade for him. Now, obviously, I don’t know everything going on with that situation.

“[Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is] known for giving second and third chances. Is Brandon Aiyuk in shape? Is he not? It’s going to be an interesting standoff because he can report to the 49ers, and the 49ers either have to cut him or keep him.”