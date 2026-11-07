San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Saga Takes Another Turn After Friday Meeting

Brandon Aiyuk returned to meet with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. His name did not return to the NFL’s transaction wire.

The league’s Nov. 6 personnel notice lists no reinstatement, release or trade involving Aiyuk, leaving the receiver’s attempted comeback without a recorded roster resolution in Friday’s report.

That is a meaningful distinction after days of reporting about his effort to secure a fresh start. Showing up for a meeting and becoming eligible to join another team are separate steps. Friday’s notice records none of the moves that would establish that next stage.

The absence does not explain what was discussed privately or rule out a subsequent transaction. It does establish that the anticipated visit did not come with an Aiyuk move on the day’s published league notice.

Brandon Aiyuk’s 49ers Visit Does Not Produce a Recorded Transaction

Aiyuk and agent Drew Rosenhaus arrived at the team’s business offices Friday afternoon, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Aiyuk said he felt fully recovered and wanted NFL reinstatement.

After the meeting, Rosenhaus offered a brief assessment: “To be continued.”

The transaction notice fits that unresolved picture. It contains moves across the league, including the Arizona Cardinals’ trade of quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore, but no entry for Aiyuk or the 49ers.

Aiyuk had been on San Francisco’s reserve/left squad list. Earlier Friday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported, citing the NFL, that reinstatement had not occurred.

Friday’s personnel notice adds a later documentary checkpoint to that reporting: There was still no reinstatement recorded in the published transactions.

Aiyuk’s $13 Million Dispute Complicates His Next Step

The obstacle extends beyond getting back into a building.

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that Aiyuk owes San Francisco roughly $13 million in bonus forfeiture, with the NFL Management Council and NFL Players Association involved in seeking a resolution. As Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area detailed, the dispute could end through an agreement or arbitration.

That money is a separate issue from the approximately $27 million in 2026 guarantees the 49ers previously voided. The bonus dispute concerns repayment of money already received, rather than simply eliminating future guaranteed pay.

There is no explanation in Friday’s notice tying the lack of a transaction to those negotiations. Still, the financial reporting supplies important context for why an appearance alone was never a guarantee of an immediate exit.

Reinstatement also would not automatically make Aiyuk a free agent. San Francisco would still hold his contractual rights.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra outlined the possible paths: playing under his contract, a release, or reinstatement followed by a trade before the Nov. 10 deadline.

That deadline gives the uncertainty a practical consequence. If a trade remains an option, the calendar is shrinking. Friday’s published notice offered no indication that Aiyuk had moved closer to that outcome, or to the release that would let him pursue his next team.