The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to face their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST inside Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers currently hold a 9-1 record and sit atop the NFC standings.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks in Seattle earlier this season 32-29.

However, the 49ers will have to find a way to win without their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy.

New Brock Purdy Injury Details Revealed

Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer revealed that Purdy injured his ankle in the second quarter of last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

Glazer added: Purdy’s ankle swelled up on the plane back to San Francisco. Doctors advised the 49ers to sit the QB this week and potentially next week because if he plays on Sunday, there is a greater chance he re-injures his ankle and misses 4-6 weeks.

Even though Purdy sustained the injury in the second quarter, it did not stop him from having a dominant performance against a tough Vikings defense.

The QB completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 49ers beat the Vikings 35-10. Purdy earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his Week 11 performance.

However, it became increasingly obvious that Purdy would not play against the Seahawks after he did not participate in Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday’s practices.

The 49ers officially ruled out Purdy on Friday with an ankle injury. Sunday’s game against Seattle will be the first game Purdy has missed this season.

49ers Turn to Backup QB Mac Jones vs Seahawks

Head coach Kyle Shanahan named Mac Jones the starting QB against the Seahawks after Purdy was ruled out.

Jones has only attempted 1 pass in 3 games this season.

However, the former first-round pick has proven to be a capable QB and performed admirably last season when Purdy missed 8 games due to a turf toe injury. The backup QB stepped in and led the 49ers to a 5-3 record. San Francisco finished the season 12-5 overall and beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card game.

Jones completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards and tallied 13 touchdowns to 6 interceptions over 8 starts last year.