Cameras Capture Massive Brawl Between Fans After Raiders-49ers Game

The San Francisco 49ers were back in action in Week 9 after their bye, and they put on a show in front of their home crowd at Levi’s Stadium.

They defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 and led from start to finish behind a strong defensive performance and stellar quarterback play from Brock Purdy.

The 49ers are now 7-1 and sit atop the NFC West. However, the biggest story to emerge from the evening in the Bay Area may be what happened outside the stadium after the game.

Cameras Capture Massive Brawl Among Fans

Videos surfaced across social media showing several 49ers and Raiders fans getting involved in a massive brawl. The altercation turned into a horrific scene, with several people left unconscious and taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear exactly what the fans were fighting over or how the altercation started, but this certainly isn’t the first time we’ve seen groups of fans get into physical altercations before, during or after a football game.

Via Daily Loud: “Fans brawl outside 49ers-Raiders game in horrific scene leaving multiple people unconscious.”

Fans brawl outside 49ers-Raiders game in horrific scene leaving multiple people unconscious https://t.co/nYyelxCgst — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 9, 2026

Social Media Reacts to Fight Between Raiders & 49ers Fans

The video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views as people across social media shared their reactions to the unfortunate altercation.

“I love football and trolling/talking [expletive] about football… But it’s just a game, I’ll never understand this,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “This is gross!”

Another person wrote, “This is just pure ignorance.”

“nah this is crazy,” a fan posted.

One more person commented, “Would’ve been a great moment to teach your kids about sportsmanship. They wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Before Sunday’s matchup, the Raiders and 49ers hadn’t met since 2023, when San Francisco traveled to Las Vegas. The longtime rivals last played in Santa Clara in 2018, nearly a decade ago.