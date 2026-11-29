The San Francisco 49ers went into Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks already without their starting quarterback.

Brock Purdy was ruled out with a mid-ankle sprain, so Mac Jones made his first start of the season with first place in the division on the line. A win would put the 9-1 49ers four games ahead of the 6-4 Seahawks.

However, San Francisco’s injury problems didn’t stop at quarterback — and it didn’t take long for the defensive line to take a hit too.

Latest CJ West Injury Update vs Seahawks

49ers defensive tackle CJ West left Sunday’s game in the first quarter. He went down on a play where a Seahawks player rolled into his knee.

West immediately began clutching his left knee after hitting the turf (video here).

The timing couldn’t be much worse. West had just come back from injured reserve, returning in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

He started San Francisco’s first two games of the season before landing on IR on Sept. 23 with a bone chip in his knee that required surgery. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear at the time that the 49ers expected him back.

“I believe he’s getting surgery,” Shanahan said. “But no, it’s not a season-ender. So, hope to get him back sometime.”

The 49ers eased West back in. He played just 19 snaps in his return, and rookie undrafted free agent James Thompson played more than him.

The 6-foot-1, 316-pound West is a big part of San Francisco’s plans up front. The 2025 fourth-round pick out of Indiana appeared in 14 games as a rookie and finished with 21 tackles and a sack. Additionally, he also brought down Sam Darnold in last season’s playoff loss to Seattle.

49ers’ Defensive Line Depth is Being Tested

Losing West for any length of time hurts because San Francisco’s interior defensive line was already thin.

Alfred Collins, the 49ers’ 2025 second-round pick, tore his patellar tendon in practice before Week 1 and is done for the season. Rookie Gracen Halton, who had emerged as a strength up the middle (two sacks, nine pressures), broke his ankle against the Las Vegas Raiders and is also lost for the season.

The 49ers traded with the Indianapolis Colts for DeForest Buckner on Oct. 27. Buckner and Osa Odighizuwa are the starters inside, with West and Sebastian Valdez in the rotation.

This was supposed to be a game where San Francisco’s pass rush could feast. Seattle was without All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and right tackle Abraham Lucas — 40% of its starting offensive line — and Darnold was playing for the first time since cracking a rib against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 11.

Now the 49ers may have to do it with one less body in the middle.