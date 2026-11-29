The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST. The 49ers enter the Week 12 matchup with a 9-1 record. They currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks in Seattle earlier in the season 32-29. San Francisco’s defense forced 4 Seahawks turnovers in the Week 5 matchup.

49ers Announce Dre Greenlaw’s Status

The 49ers announced a couple of hours before Sunday’s game that star linebacker Dre Greenlaw is active.

Greenlaw missed the 49ers’ Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City with a neck injury. San Francisco still dominated, beating the Vikings 35-10 in a battle of two NFC heavyweights.

The LB will have another go at the Seahawks after getting ejected in the second quarter of the Week 5 matchup.

Greenlaw was ejected for headbutting Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV on Seattle’s sideline.

The 49ers also announced that star WR Mike Evans is active. Both Evans and Greenlaw were limited participants on Friday leading up to Sunday’s rivalry matchup.

Quick Look at Dre Greenlaw This Season

Greenlaw signed a one-year, $6 million contract to rejoin the 49ers this offseason. He and Fred Warner reunited to form one of the strongest linebacker duos in the NFL.

Greenlaw has recorded 65 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, and 0.5 sack through 8 games this season.

He spent the first 6 years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Denver Broncos in 2025.

Brock Purdy Headlines 49ers Inactives

The 49ers will have to face a tough Seahawks defense without their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy.

Purdy did not participate in practice throughout the week with an ankle injury. The 49ers ruled him out on Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan named Mac Jones the starting QB for Sunday’s game in place of the injured Purdy.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports stated earlier on Sunday that Purdy injured his ankle in the second quarter of last week’s game against the Vikings. Doctors advised the 49ers to sit Purdy this week and possibly next to reduce the risk of further injury.

In addition to Purdy, the 49ers listed OL Enrique Cruz Jr., DL Khalid Kareem, WR Jordan Watkins and CB Ephesians Prysock as inactive for their Week 12 matchup.