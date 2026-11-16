The San Francisco 49ers erupted for 46 points on Sunday in a shootout against a Dallas Cowboys team that put up 40 points of its own against the 49ers defense.

With the win, San Francisco improved to 8-1 on the season, tying the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the NFL.

Both the Bills and 49ers also have MVP candidates at quarterback in Josh Allen and Brock Purdy.

Still, one player sits significantly ahead of both following Sunday’s slate of games: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Purdy’s Current MVP Odds

After completing 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, Purdy moved into the No. 2 spot in the MVP odds, according to Kalshi.

His current odds to win the award sit at just 16%, while Allen ranks third at 15%.

Kalshi lists Burrow as the favorite with a 49% chance to win the award. He currently leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.7%) and touchdown passes (27), while also throwing for 2,795 yards and just six interceptions.

Burrow has recorded four or more touchdowns in five consecutive games, a feat only Peyton Manning had previously accomplished. Manning did so in 2004 and went on to win the MVP that season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are the latest NFL MVP odds:

NEW: Joe Burrow’s MVP chances have skyrocketed after Sunday Night Football, via Kalshi: 49% — Joe Burrow

16% — Brock Purdy

15% — Josh Allen

5% — Trevor Lawrence

4% — Patrick Mahomes

3% — Jordan Love, Caleb Williams

2% — Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kirk Cousins https://t.co/c5RapWCOCr — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) November 16, 2026

NFL World Reacts to Purdy’s MVP Odds

While nobody is surprised that Burrow currently leads the race, the gap between his odds and those of Purdy and Allen has certainly caught the attention of NFL fans.

“Why is Joe Burrow elevated so high when he has two great WR’s, but Brock is dinged because he has C Mac and Kittle?” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Must be nice to have 2 consistent star WRs to pass to meanwhile Purdy has to do meet and greets with his new set of WRs every week.”

Another person wrote, “Burrow has an easier schedule, and has a top 3 receiver room in the league. Purdy has a harder schedule has a bottom 10 receiver room. Shouldn’t be hard to pick the MVP.”

“This will be a 2-person race between Brock and Joe for the award. The biggest thing people need to see here is Joe has Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins to throw to while Brock has new receivers coming to the team almost weekly,” one more fan posted.