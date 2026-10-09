49ers Cut Veteran DL As Mykel Williams Nears Return

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have released DL Ogbo Okoronkwo.

The 8-year defensive lineman appeared in the 49ers’ first 4 games. He tallied 2 tackles and 1 sack before his release.

The roster move comes two days before their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Even though the 49ers remain thin along the defensive line, releasing Okoronkwo opens up a roster spot for DE Mykel Williams.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on X: “The 49ers announced they released DL Ogbo Okoronkwo. This creates a spot for DL Mykel Williams off PUP.”

The 2025 first-round pick was placed on the PUP list before the season began while recovering from a torn ACL. But Williams is now eligible to return this year after sitting out the first four regular-season games.

Mykel Williams Nearing Return Against Seattle

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined Bay Area radio station KNBR on Thursday. He provided a clear update on Mykel Williams’ potential return.

“It’s his second week back. He had a good week last week, even better week this week. So he should be good to go for Sunday,” Shanahan told KNBR.

Williams returned to the practice field ahead of the 49ers’ game against the Denver Broncos. However, he was ineligible to play in the Oct. 4 matchup.

Despite not recording a sack on Broncos QB Bo Nick, San Francisco’s defense held Denver to 14 points in the 10-point win.

But the 49ers now face a tough road matchup against their NFC West rival on Sunday.

Williams was spotted at practice on Friday and appears healthy to play against Seattle, according to Matt Barrows of the Athletic.

“Mike Evans (rib) and Mykel Williams (knee) were on hand at the start of practice today and seem good to go for Seattle,” Barrows wrote on X.

Looking at the 49ers’ Potential DL Rotation Ahead of Seahawks Matchup

It is looking more likely that Williams is set to return against the Seahawks. The second-year DE will probably start on the opposite side of Keion White, with All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa sidelined with a calf injury.

Williams totaled 20 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in 9 games played in his 2025 rookie season.

Rookie edge rusher Romello Height and veterans Matthew Judon and Khalid Kareem will add depth alongside Williams and White.

Osa Odighizuwa, rookie Gracen Halton, and Naquon Jones will primarily serve along the interior of the defensive line.