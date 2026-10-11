Deebo Samuel Injury: 49ers Rule WR Out After Hamstring Injury vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a lower-body injury after taking a handoff against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

On the play, Samuel darted to the left and was contacted by a Seahawks defender, before apparently fumbling while tumbling to the ground. The wideout remained down after the play while officials reviewed the play.

After review, the Seahawks maintained possession of the ball and Samuel was seen on the bench.

The 49ers ruled Samuel out with a hamstring injury.

Deebo Samuel Has History of Hamstring Injuries

Unfortunately for the San Francisco 49ers, hamstring injuries are nothing new for Deebo Samuel.

The veteran wide receiver has dealt with multiple hamstring problems throughout his NFL career, including one that ended his 2020 season prematurely.

Samuel appeared in just seven games during the 2020 campaign, recording 33 receptions for 391 yards and one touchdown. He suffered a hamstring strain against Washington in Week 14 that ultimately ended his season.

That wasn’t his last significant hamstring issue.

In October 2022, Samuel suffered another hamstring injury during a Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed all three practices the following week before the 49ers officially ruled him out against the Los Angeles Rams.

At the time, head coach Kyle Shanahan made clear that the decision wasn’t simply about protecting Samuel from further injury.

“It’s not a precaution, he’s not good enough to go,” Shanahan said on October 28, 2022.

Samuel returned following San Francisco’s bye week, limiting his absence to one game.

Now, four years later, Samuel is dealing with another hamstring injury, and the 49ers will have to determine whether this latest setback is a short-term problem or something more significant.

The team has not announced a recovery timeline or specified the severity of Sunday’s injury.

49ers Lose Another Offensive Weapon Against Seahawks

Samuel’s departure creates another challenge for Kyle Shanahan’s offense against a Seattle defense that entered Sunday’s contest among the NFL’s best.

Unlike a traditional wide receiver, Samuel is an important part of San Francisco’s rushing attack. Shanahan frequently uses him on handoffs, sweeps and short passes designed to take advantage of his ability to generate yards after contact.

That versatility makes him difficult to replace with a single player.

With Samuel sidelined, the 49ers still have Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing available at wide receiver. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle also give Brock Purdy established options in the passing game.

The greater concern, however, extends beyond Sunday’s matchup.

Given Samuel’s previous hamstring injuries, San Francisco will have reason to monitor his recovery closely ahead of its next game. His official designation for Week 5 confirms only that he cannot return against Seattle, not how much additional time he might miss.