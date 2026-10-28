DeForest Buckner Breaks Silence After Being Traded to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade of their own just hours after the Seattle Seahawks made one Tuesday afternoon.

After Seattle acquired six-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts for two draft picks, the 49ers also made a deal with Indianapolis, this time for help on the defensive side of the ball.

San Francisco acquired Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Buckner is playing on an expiring deal.

The 49ers needed extra pass-rush help after recording just three total pressures in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Buckner is in his 11th NFL season and began his career with San Francisco in 2016, when the team drafted him out of Oregon with the seventh overall pick.

Buckner Breaks Silence on Trade

On Wednesday morning, after the trade became official, Buckner broke his silence on Instagram with a farewell message to the Colts organization, where he spent the last seven years.

“Forever grateful to the Indianapolis Colts Organization and Irsay family for blessing me with the opportunity to wear the Horseshoe,” Buckner wrote on Instagram. “These past 6 and a half years have been full of blessings. My family and I are proud to have called Indy our home! I’ve made some life lasting friendships inside the building and out in the community that I will always cherish. I’m sorry we couldn’t get the job done, but just know that I poured my heart and soul into the organization and the community the best way I knew how to. God Bless! Love, 99.”

He followed it up with a message to his former and now current teammate George Kittle, who was ecstatic when the news broke Tuesday.

Kittle posted, “DEFOOOOO THE BOYS ARE BACK.”

Buckner responded to Kittle, saying, “We back Jorge.”

Buckner’s NFL Career

During his first four seasons with the 49ers, Buckner earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and recorded 28.5 sacks across 63 games in San Francisco.

The 49ers ultimately traded him to the Colts for a first-round pick. During his seven years in Indianapolis, he earned two more Pro Bowl selections and recorded 47.0 sacks, 420 tackles, 122 QB hits and 63 tackles for loss.

Buckner already has 4.0 sacks this season and will join a 49ers pass rush that has recorded 15 sacks. That’s a massive increase from last season, when San Francisco recorded just 20 sacks, the fewest in the league.